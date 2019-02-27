Signature Consultants Receives Training Top 125 Award for 3rd Consecutive Year

Employee development at Signature Consultants starts on day one. The company's core values include a focus on building and maintaining strong relationships, mentorship, and reinforcing company culture. Signature Consultants relies on the development of employee talent as the foundation of the future success of the company.

Recipients of the Training Top 125 are recognized for creating their training programs that treat development initiatives holistically, with a rubric that includes: Training Program/Scope, Budget, Reimbursement, Infrastructure and Delivery, Evaluation/Metrics, and Human Resources.

About Training magazine's Training Top 125 Award

Training magazine's Training Top 125 Award winners are the organizations with the most successful learning and development programs in the world—and the Top 125 has been the premier learning industry awards program for 42 years. Applicants are judged quantitatively by an outside research company and qualitatively by the editor-in-chief of Training magazine and Top 10 Hall of Famers (companies who have held Top 10 placement for four consecutive years). Past winners of the Training Top 125 include IBM, Verizon, Farmers Insurance, and Jiffy Lube, to name a few.

About Signature Consultants, LLC

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Signature Consultants was established in 1997 with a singular focus: to provide clients and consultants with superior staffing solutions. For the ninth consecutive year, Signature was voted as one of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" and is named the 15th Largest IT Staffing Firm in the United States (source: Staffing Industry Analysts). With 27 locations throughout North America, Signature annually deploys thousands of consultants to support, run, and manage their clients' technology needs. Signature offers IT staffing, consulting, managed solutions, and direct placement services. For more information on the company, please visit www.sigconsult.com.

