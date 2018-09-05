Signature Family Wealth Advisors Adds Client Strategist to Norfolk Office

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Family Wealth Advisors, a Virginia-based independent multi-family office and wealth advisor, is pleased to announce the addition of Sean Meehan, CFA® to the Client Strategist team. Mr. Meehan will work in the Norfolk office of Signature.

After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts in English from Northwestern University in Illinois, Mr. Meehan worked with Bessemer Trust, where he has been for the past twenty years. Mr. Meehan brings an extensive breadth of knowledge to the Signature team and is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst ® designation.





"Sean's desire for constant learning, communication, and creativity depict Signature's culture and I am extremely excited to have him join our team. His expertise in analysis will make him an excellent addition to Signature and we are eager to offer his experience and knowledge to benefit our clients, " said Susan Colpitts, Signature Co-founder and Chief of Client Experience.

"The addition of Sean to the Signature team exemplifies Signature's focus on attracting high caliber talent. As an organization, we strive to utilize the accumulation of our ideas and provide expertise to maximize outcomes for our clients. Sean's background is additive to the Signature team and allows us to continue offering our clients with an unparalleled experience," offered CEO and President, Randy Webb.

Signature is a Virginia-based multi-family office, offering clients comprehensive strategies and solutions for all aspects of their financial life. With assets under management in excess of $4 billion, Signature takes an intelligent approach to creating customized plans for their high net worth individuals and families. For more information on Signature visit www.SignatureFamilyWealth.com.

