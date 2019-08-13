Signature Graphics Acquires Prominent Spokane Printing Company

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland-based commercial printer, Signature Graphics, Inc., announced the acquisition of Target Media Northwest in Spokane, Washington. Target Media Northwest, a division of Target Media Partners, provides commercial printing and mailing services to clients throughout the Inland Empire. The sale's effective close date was August 11, 2019, and Signature will assume operations immediately.

Target Media Northwest offers commercial printing and mailing services for numerous regional customers including grocers, other retailers, regional publications and commercial printing for local government agencies. Formerly owned by Lee Enterprises, the company has a long history in the region and will continue to offer similar services after the transition. Likewise, Signature Graphics provides print and mail services for numerous regional and national clients including several northwest grocery chains, State and Federal offices, along with daily and weekly newspapers. The addition of Target Northwest will give Signature an expanded customer base and improve efficiencies and logistics with existing clients in the region.

When asked about the acquisition, Signature Graphics President & CEO, Dan Dutton, said, "We are grateful and excited for the opportunity to extend our print and distribution capabilities directly to the Inland Empire. TMNW and its team of dedicated employees have developed an outstanding reputation over the years for top line customer service. This acquisition fits perfectly with our core business strategy, and we are absolutely committed to maintaining and enhancing TMNW's ability to offer the best print and distribution solutions for our customers and prospects in this region."





Signature plans to retain all local staff in Spokane, and the newly acquired company will operate under the Signature Graphics name.

Signature Graphics is a full-service commercial printer specializing in heat-set and cold-set web printing. With over 160 employees, they offer a full complement of bindery, mailing, graphic design and logistics services. Through their subsidiary, Mailbox Merchants, they print and distribute monthly targeted direct mail advertising to over 2.1 million households in six western states. Subsidiary, Kobalt Design Group, functions as an in-house design agency with a complete suite of graphic design services. Established in 1986, the company is privately held and maintains corporate offices in Portland Oregon. For additional information visit www.signature-graphics.com

