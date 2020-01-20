Signature Kitchen Suite Brings Culinary Precision To 2020 'New American Home' And 'New American Remodel Home'

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced kitchen appliances from luxury brand Signature Kitchen Suite are delivering the ultimate in culinary precision, performance and versatility to The New American Home® (TNAH) and The New American Remodel® (TNAR), the official show homes of the 2020 International Builders' Show® in Las Vegas this week. The National Association of Home Builders named Signature Kitchen Suite platinum kitchen appliance partner for these "net zero" homes in the Nevada desert.

The National Association of Home Builders named Signature Kitchen Suite platinum partner for these “net zero” show homes on display at the 2020 International Builders’ Show® in Las Vegas this week. The New American Home® and The New American Remodel® feature the best in luxury appliances with leading-edge Signature Kitchen Suite innovations such as the industry’s first pro-range with built-in sous vide functionality and wine column refrigerators with exclusive Wine Cave™ technology. Advanced kitchen appliances from luxury brand Signature Kitchen Suite are delivering the ultimate in culinary precision, performance and versatility to The New American Home® and The New American Remodel® , the official show homes of the 2020 International Builders’ Show® in Las Vegas this week.

At the heart of both high-end homes are state-of-the-art modern kitchens featuring Signature Kitchen Suite's award-winning built-in line that blends innovation, precision and purposeful design for every kitchen and every appetite. The brand caters to a new generation of forward-thinking home chefs called Technicureans,™ who combine their passion for cooking with their appreciation for technological innovation to make their lives easier and more convenient.

TNAH and TNAR feature the best in luxury appliances with leading-edge Signature Kitchen Suite innovations such as the industry's first pro-range with built-in sous vide functionality, along with induction and gas – directly on the cooktop, wine column refrigerators with exclusive Wine Cave™ technology to better preserve at-home collections, and integrated column refrigeration and freezers that offer the largest capacities in the industry.

The New American Home

TNAH 2020, located in the exclusive Ascaya community of custom homes in Henderson, Nev., represents current trends towards sleek, clean and simple lines, minimal décor, abundant light and flat rooflines that match the surrounding foothills. This tranquil sanctuary from Las Vegas' spirited atmosphere exhibits a combination of earth, natural stone, amid the McCullough mountain ranges to help capture a modern aesthetic in the desert.

The one-story, 7,683-square-foot masterpiece with more than 6,400 square feet of living space was built by Sun West Custom Homes. In addition to its incredible kitchen, the home features four bedrooms, five-plus baths, two showroom garages, a luxurious great room, elegant wine room, multiple water features surrounding the courtyard, beautiful fire features and an outdoor heated entertainment area.

Sun West Custom Homes Senior Interior Designer Suzanne Czar said her inspiration for the home was an oasis in the desert and, upon visiting the 23,000-square-foot Signature Kitchen Suite Experience & Design Center, in Napa, Calif., a state-of-the-art facility which displays the brand's built-in products, she was able to bring her vision to life. By choosing sleek built-in stainless steel appliances juxtaposed against very sophisticated, high gloss finishes, she was able to create a dramatic kitchen that contrasts with the muted earth tones of the exterior surroundings in the high desert. In addition, Czar shared that technology was of utmost importance and the sous-vide modality on the 48-inch dual-fuel pro range became a focal point of the kitchen. Czar loved the overall design, combining the luxury of the Signature Kitchen Suite appliances with the beautiful finishes.

The New American Remodel

TNAR 2020 is a state-of-the-art, modern-day marvel that exhibits a sustainable vision by showcasing innovation, exceptional design and energy efficiency, featuring products and systems that incorporate the latest trends in the building industry. Element Building Company and award-winning architectural firm Phil Kean Design Group transformed this property into a two-story masterpiece totaling 7,523 square feet. (4,802 square feet of living space) within a charming, well-established equestrian community in the Las Vegas area.

Each year, TNAR program selects an existing home for a comprehensive remodel to demonstrate the very latest in building techniques, concepts, materials and designs. TNAR 2020 features the sleek and unique chef's kitchen with Signature Kitchen Suite appliances, as well as five bedrooms, four bathrooms, showroom three-car garage, indoor-outdoor living features in the courtyard, spa, pool, fire features, a sophisticated wine room, five radiant fireplaces and a rooftop terrace with a great view of the Las Vegas Strip.

The pro-style kitchen in TNAR is outfitted with both 24- and 30-inch integrated column refrigerators and 18- and 24-inch column freezers, each engineered to provide the largest capacity in their respective classes, along with culinary preservation features designed to help keep food fresher, longer. Phil Kean, principal of Phil Kean Design Group, noted he was eager to use Signature Kitchen Suite products in the house as their cutting-edge technologies are top-of-the-line without sacrificing style. He chose the products for their contemporary and modern fit that complemented the clean and simple lines of the home.

Net-Zero Homes

Both homes were designed to achieve National Green Building Standard "Emerald" certification, Energy Star building certification. Thousands of building professionals from around the world come to tour the homes and learn about countless ideas to incorporate into their own projects.

Complementing the Signature Kitchen Suite kitchens are home appliances, consumer electronics, solar panels and HVAC technologies from LG Electronics – all delivering unparalleled home connectivity, convenience, performance and energy efficiency to TNAH and TNAR. The NAHB also chose LG Electronics USA as Platinum Partner for the state-of-the-art showcase houses.

Tours of the home are offered to all registered attendees of the 2020 International Builders' Show and the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, through Jan. 23. Complimentary shuttle buses from the Las Vegas Convention Center to the show home are available.

