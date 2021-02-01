Signature Kitchen Suite Captures NAHB 2021 Spark Award

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Setting the stage for next week's virtual 2021 International Builders' Show®, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) has honored luxury appliance brand Signature Kitchen Suite with the 2021 Spark Award for its groundbreaking 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range, the industry's first and only to feature sous vide, induction, and gas modalities.

The annual Spark Award recognizes the most innovative member of the NAHB Leading Suppliers Council each year. According to the NAHB, Spark Award winners demonstrate superior knowledge and expertise in developing cutting-edge products and services, embrace a progressive outlook and demeanor, and exhibit a willingness to push the envelope when it comes to taking the home building industry to the next level.

"As one of Signature Kitchen Suite's flagship cooking innovations, the 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range characterizes exactly what the Spark Award represents," said Eric Aitken, Chairman of the LSC Spark Award Committee. "The design of this cutting-edge product is sure to have a positive impact on the industry moving forward."

The brilliantly engineered 48-inch dual-fuel pro range offers unparalleled versatility with industry-first, built-in sous vide functionality— in addition to induction and gas, all on the cooktop, plus two ovens below. This pro range is designed to help forward-thinking Technicurean™ home chefs achieve professional-level results. With two Ultra-High™ Burners that deliver 23K BTU of cooking power for amazing searing and stir-frying, and two Ultra-Low™ Burners that can maintain temperatures as low as 100° to prepare delicate sauces and sugary confections, this range delivers culinary precision. Equipped with a two-zone induction and an 18-inch oven that combines steam and convection cooking, the 48-inch pro range can elevate any culinary experience.

"At Signature Kitchen Suite, we strive to show architects, builders, designers and homeowners the real value of what differentiated luxury can and should mean to them," said Rod Gower, regional manager, business development at Signature Kitchen Suite. "From our industry-leading features and integrated technology like those found throughout our portfolio – including on this pro range – to our level of customer service, this Spark Award helps validate our direction and desire to lead and drive innovation the luxury appliance marketplace."

The NAHB also selected the 48-inch Dual Fuel Pro Range for its two official show homes for the 2021 International Builders' Show in Orlando – The New American Home® and The New American Remodel.®

All attendees at the 2021 International Builders' Show and Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (Feb. 9-12) are invited to visit Signature Kitchen Suite's virtual booth or website (www.signature kitchensuite.com) to see more of the products being introduced to the luxury appliance market, including the new 36-inch sous vide pro range which packs all of the power of the 48-inch Spark Award winner in a smaller footprint – another industry-first innovation.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

