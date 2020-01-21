Signature Kitchen Suite Captures NKBA Chairman's Award

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the fresh new brand that leads innovation in the luxury kitchen appliance market, has earned the coveted 2020 Chairman's Award from the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA).

Thomas Yoon, President and CEO of LG Electronics North America accepts the 2020 Chairman’s Award from the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) on behalf of fresh new luxury brand Signature Kitchen Suite from Steve Joseph, NKBA’s 2019 Chairman of the Board of Directors. Thomas Yoon, President and CEO of LG Electronics North America, addresses a crowd of designers, remodelers, builders and influencers at the Kitchen & Bath Design + Industry Awards on the eve of the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas. He also accepted the prestigious 2020 Chairman’s Award from the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) on behalf of LG’s fresh new luxury brand Signature Kitchen Suite. Signature Kitchen Suite General Manager Zach Elkin accepts the 2020 Innovative Showroom Award from the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) in conjunction with the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas. The company’s state-of-the-art Experience & Design Center located in culinary-centric Napa Valley, Calif., was singled out in the Large Independent Retail Showroom category.

One of the association's highest honors, the NKBA Chairman's Award was created in 2009 (originally as the President's Award) to recognize industry leaders for their unparalleled positive impact on the NKBA and the industry. According to NKBA, Signature Kitchen Suite is being recognized for its role in educating accomplished young professionals, designers, remodelers, builders and specifiers about the evolution of the business. This includes Signature Kitchen Suite's strong support of the prestigious NKBA Thirty Under 30 program, mentoring future leaders in the kitchen and bath world. NKBA also acknowledges Signature Kitchen Suite's game-changing technological innovations for their positive impact on the industry.

"NKBA is pleased to honor Signature Kitchen Suite and LG Electronics for their noteworthy contributions to our association and industry, especially for pushing the bounds of innovation," said Steve Joseph, 2019 Chairman of the Board of Directors of NKBA. "The design and advanced technology of their new connected-home appliance line, the design and function of their award-winning Experience & Design Center, and their continual support of our programs — particularly Thirty Under 30 — that raise our association and industry to the highest levels make SKS deserving of this honor."

At the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the industry's leading kitchen and bath trade show, NKBA also recognized the new Signature Kitchen Suite Experience & Design Center with the 2020 Innovative Showroom Award. The brand's state-of-the-art brand immersion facility for VIP trade partners including home builders, designers and influencers, located in culinary-centric Napa Valley, Calif., was singled out in the Large Independent Retail Showroom category. This highly competitive industry distinction celebrates designer, retail and brand showrooms in the kitchen and bath space that create an engaging and unforgettable experience, while educating their customers in unique ways.

"Being honored by the industry authority is a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional innovation to our customers," said Thomas Yoon, President and CEO of LG Electronics North America, who accepted the NKBA Chairman's Award on behalf of Signature Kitchen Suite and LG. "It is humbling that the newest brand in the luxury kitchen space is receiving such attention for driving innovation."

Both the Chairman's Award and the Innovative Showroom Award from NKBA add to the growing list of accolades for Signature Kitchen Suite, tallying more than a dozen over the past year. The fresh new brand backed by global appliance innovator LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is committed to innovative thinking, purposeful design and leading-edge precision and caters to Technicureans,™ the new generation of forward-thinking chefs, combining their passion for food with their appreciation and need for innovation.

Signature Kitchen Suite General Manager Zach Elkin added, "Industry recognition reflects how we're reinvigorating the luxury kitchen appliance category with peerless products like the industry's first pro ranges with built-in sous and wine columns that redefine preservation and storage for at-home collections."

Other noteworthy recognition for Signature Kitchen Suite includes:

Top Product of the Year – Editor ' s Choice, Architect ' s Newspaper

Integrated Wine Column Refrigerator Series





2020 !MPACT Awards – Editor's Choice, Dealerscope
48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range and Integrated Wine Column Refrigerator Series

48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range and Integrated Wine Column Refrigerator Series





Live Better Award, House Beautiful
48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range

48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range

Signature Kitchen Suite embraces the idea that better cooking is possible through better thinking.The line includes pro-ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, column refrigeration, dishwashers and more. For more information, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

