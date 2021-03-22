Signature Kitchen Suite Captures Top Design Industry Accolades

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing luxury kitchen appliance brand Signature Kitchen Suite has garnered two top industry awards in recognition of innovative product design, including the must-have innovation the brand is known for: sous vide technology.

The Signature Kitchen Suite 36-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range offers unparalleled versatility with industry-first, built-in sous vide functionality – in addition to induction and gas, all on the cooktop, plus two ovens below. With the ability to use both Ultra-High™ and Ultra-Low™ Burners, the 48-inch rangetop is perfect for better searing and quick stir frying as well as preparing delicate sauces and sugary confections.

Architectural Digest (AD) honored the Signature Kitchen Suite 36-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range with Sous Vide, Induction, and Gas with a 2021 AD Great Design Award. This prestigious award recognizes just 125 bath and kitchen products throughout the year, showcasing truly best-in-class design and offering a unique curation for AD's audience of tastemakers, influencers and design enthusiasts. The 36-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range was just one of two ranges recognized with the distinction this year, and the only one that offers sous vide.

Additionally, the Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Rangetop, also featuring industry-first built-in sous vide, is the only rangetop to earn the coveted "30 Most Innovative Kitchens & Bath" Award bestowed by Beautiful Kitchen & Baths magazine, part of the Meredith Corporation's Luxury Home Design Group. The recognition spotlights editors' picks for their most impressive new kitchen and bath design products introduced in the past year.

Signature Kitchen Suite has become widely celebrated for pioneering sous vide technology in the luxury appliance space. Once limited to the pros, sous vide is a cooking technique that utilizes precise temperature control to deliver consistent, restaurant-quality results. Now, with the industry's first built-in sous vide pro ranges and rangetops, home chefs have the capability to achieve professional-level results and capture the full, true flavor of foods right in their own kitchens.

"We're challenging the industry by delivering exceptional innovation and value to our customers, so it's a tremendous honor to see our sous-vide pro ranges and rangetops named as leading products by such reputable industry organizations," said Jack Palazzolo, head of marketing for Signature Kitchen Suite. "With thoughtful design, leading-edge precision and smart, intuitive features, these products give today's forward-thinking Technicurean™ home chefs the tools they need to prepare foods in the best way possible. From precision temperatures to multiple cooking modalities, we have been able to deliver true culinary game-changers."

The brilliantly engineered 36-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range offers unparalleled versatility with industry-first, built-in sous vide functionality – in addition to induction and gas, all on the cooktop, plus two ovens below. It is complemented by a 36-inch hood that is engineered to be installed without the need for a separate and oftentimes costly make-up air system, as the range stays under 39,000 BTUs, making this ideal for installations in urban homes or luxury high-rise buildings. The spacious 6.3 cubic-foot oven below is second to none in terms of capacity and combines steam and convection cooking for gourmet quality results. This product recently garnered Best of IBSx distinctions in both the Best Indoor and Best Home Tech categories at the 2021 International Builders' Show®.

Much like its pro range counterpart, the 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Rangetop is the first dual-fuel cooktop with built-in sous vide to deliver the ultimate in flexibility and precision. The pro rangetop's Ultra-High™ Burners provide powerful gas cooking functionality for better searing and quick stir frying delivering 23K BTUs, while the Ultra-Low™ Burners simmer down to maintain temperatures as low as 100 degrees to prepare delicate sauces and sugary confections. The two-zone induction area completes the culinary package.

For more information on the full suite of appliances including the location of specialty kitchen dealers carrying the expanded line, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

