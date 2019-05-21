Signature Kitchen Suite Caters To 'Technicureans' At 2019 BottleRock Festival

NAPA, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite has been selected as the exclusive luxury kitchen appliance partner for the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage during the three-day 2019 BottleRock festival. The festival, May 24-26 in culinary-centric Napa Valley, features a bevy of talent, including all-star chefs, musicians, athletes and celebrities for engaging demonstrations, performances and culinary-infused happenings.

The centerpiece of the BottleRock culinary stage is Signature Kitchen Suite's line of appliances, including the 30-inch double wall oven, 36-inch electric cooktop and 24-cubic foot french door refrigerator. The fresh new brand embraces the idea that better cooking is possible through better thinking, and its portfolio comprises innovative products, including the first-of-its-kind 48-inch pro range with built-in sous vide modality.

The festival takes place just minutes away from the new Signature Kitchen Suite Experience & Design Center – a first-of-its-kind facility that explores the intersection of culinary innovation and technology. The 23,000-square-foot facility, which opened in Napa earlier this year, is home to more than 200 home appliances, with the high-performance Signature Kitchen Suite demonstration kitchen at its core. The brand's portfolio of leading-edge built-in appliances caters to a new generation of forward-thinking cooks called Technicureans,™ who combine their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation.

"BottleRock draws a crowd that shares an interest in what our brand is all about: purposeful design, leading-edge technology and the culinary arts," said Zach Elkin, general manager of Signature Kitchen Suite. "Partnering on the festival's main culinary stage celebrates Signature Kitchen Suite's role as a proud member of the Napa community with our state-of-the-art Experience & Design Center."

For more information on Signature Kitchen Suite's full portfolio of products including pro-style ranges, column refrigeration, wine columns, cooktops, wall ovens, dishwashers and more, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.SignatureKitchenSuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

