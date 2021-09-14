Signature Kitchen Suite Debuts Industry-first Undercounter Convertible Refrigerator / Freezer Drawers

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the fresh brand at the forefront of innovation in the luxury kitchen appliance category, has launched the first-of-its-kind 24-inch undercounter two-drawer convertible refrigerator-freezer. Unique to this refrigerator are dual refrigerator/freezer drawers that operate independently with temperature settings that can be adjusted based on a homeowner's evolving needs.

Designed for Technicureans™ – today's forward-thinking home chefs – the undercounter refrigerator/freezer redefines food storage due to its impeccable precision for preservation. Purposeful design and precise temperatures have never been more versatile thanks to two ingenious convertible drawers offering six Multi-Temp™ Settings: Pantry, Fridge, Bar, Seafood, Meat or Freezer. The unit is designed to minimize temperature fluctuations and help keep food fresher and longer with flexibility from -7 to 50 degrees (Fahrenheit) independently in each drawer. This smart appliance also delivers enhanced convenience for users with Wi-Fi capabilities that allow remote temperature monitoring and adjustment.

The new appliance encompasses a number of impressive features:

"This game-changing product takes preservation beyond the traditional kitchen space and into your favorite entertaining spots in the home," said Randy Warner, vice president of sales, Signature Kitchen Suite. "With precise preservation technologies and unique, purposeful design, this product exemplifies Signature Kitchen Suite's commitment to delivering innovation in the luxury appliance category."

Nadia Subaran, owner and senior designer at Aidan Design and member of the Signature Kitchen Suite Design Council, said, "Homeowners are looking for their spaces to support everyday activities, it's all about the function. Our primary goal is to design these areas with products to support the way people want to live."

Subaran added, "What I love about the new undercounter convertible refrigerator/freezer is its versatility. This unique and compact appliance can be easily used in kitchens, butler's pantries and bar areas, but it's also a great fit in a home office, gym or media room."

Like all Signature Kitchen Suite appliances, this new model is backed by the brand's industry-leading three-year limited warranty and a "5 Day Repair Promise." Also offered is the concierge service, which helps users with registering and installing products, scheduling maintenance and simple product advice 24/7.

The new undercounter model is available in the U.S. market now beginning at $3,999. For more information on the full suite of appliances, including the location of specialty kitchen dealers carrying the expanded line, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

