Signature Kitchen Suite Debuts Integrated Column Wine Refrigerator Series At KBIS 2019

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the new luxury brand that leads innovation in the high-end kitchen appliance market, unveiled a series of integrated column wine refrigerators with unique new technologies that redefine home wine preservation and storage.



The advanced new 24- and 18-inch wine refrigerators and a personalized wine sommelier app debuted during Design & Construction Week® at the 2019 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (Booth #C5907). They further expand the portfolio of award-winning Signature Kitchen Suite appliances, which includes integrated column refrigerators and freezers, pro-style ranges – including the first-of-its-kind with built-in sous vide modality directly on the cooktop – along with cooktops, wall ovens and dishwashers.

Unique to these refrigerators is the brand's Wine CaveTM technology, designed for precise wine preservation, inspired by the traditional, historic old-world caves of wineries, located near Signature Kitchen Suite's new Experience and Design Center in Napa Valley, Calif. This first-of-its-kind facility highlights the intersection of technology and culinary innovation for the new generation of "Technicurean"™ food and wine aficionados.

Carefully tailored to mimic these ideal environments, the exclusive Wine Cave design significantly reduces vibration – a primary impediment to wine preservation, which causes chemical imbalances affecting the quality, flavors, aromas and texture – as well as minimizes temperature fluctuations, limits light exposure and locks in humidity. Unfinished beechwood interior shelving helps eliminate the possibility of oils, odors or other wood byproducts altering wine purity.

Coinciding with the launch of the integrated column wine refrigerator series, Signature Kitchen Suite's new True SommelierTM App helps wine collectors manage their personal collections. Powered by Wine Ring's patented machine learning, this mobile app is the first smart software that learns preferences and makes wine recommendations, including food and wine pairings, for individuals and groups based on the wines stored in the user's cellar.

Available in both 24- and 18-inch sizes, the new Signature Kitchen Suite wine refrigerators feature a range of noteworthy technologies:

Precise Preservation with Minimum Vibration : The inverter linear compressor developed by global home appliance innovator LG Electronics and metal interior minimize the vibration to less than 2 gal (cm/s2) as well as temperature fluctuations, keeping wine collections cool and still. Laboratory testing verifies 45 percent lower vibration in the Signature Kitchen Suite models compared with competitors' wine columns.

Superior Light and Humidity Control : Dark-tinted, triple-pane glass protects wine from damaging UV light, while humidity control helps preserve quality and taste. Multiple evaporators maintain steady moderate humidity.

Independent Temperature Zones : Independent temperature zones ( three in the 24-inch model and two in the 18-inch column) keep red, white and sparkling wines at the right temperature for optimum mouthfeel, aromas and flavor. The zones can be set between 41- and 64-degrees Fahrenheit to ensure ideal conditions for any wine variety or varietal.

Touch Display Lighting : Dark opaque glass doors with tap-on-glass controls limit interior lighting so an entire collection can be showcased with a touch of the door. LED lighting is activated by gently tapping the door or with the mobile app. Choose from four display settings including, Upper, Lower, All and Presentation.

TrueFit™ Integrated Design : Every integrated column features an intelligent, symmetrical design that allows for proud or flush installation.

Eco-Friendly : Engineered to reduce environmental impact with HFC/HCFC-free refrigerant and insulation as well as recyclable materials.

"Signature Kitchen Suite is setting the new standard for wine storage and preservation," said Zach Elkin, general manager of Signature Kitchen Suite. "Our new wine refrigerators combine tried-and-true old-world methods with state-of-the-art technology to address wine's four biggest threats of vibration, light, variations in temperature and moisture levels. And they include the first patented software that learns wine preferences. This debut is an absolute game-changer for the category and sets the stage for the next generation in wine storage."

To develop the True Sommelier app, Signature Kitchen Suite partnered with Wine Ring, the wine industry's leading AI-driven, personalization software. Its patented "Preference Intelligence Engine," powered by technology company RingIT, develops a comprehensive user preference profile to drive the most accurate recommendations in the wine industry, according to Wine Ring co-founder and CEO Pam Dillon.

"Signature Kitchen Suite is leading thinking in wine storage," Dillon said. "They are going beyond simply connecting kitchens to building kitchens that learn, and Wine Ring smart software helps power their vision." She said Wine Ring and RingIT also are working with Signature Kitchen Suite to incorporate LG's SmartThinQTM cloud-based functionalities into the True Sommelier app including when-to-drink vintage indicators and remote adjustment of wine refrigerator temperature.

Complementing the launch of the column wine refrigerators and True Sommelier app, Signature Kitchen Suite will be sponsoring the "Signature Kitchen Suite Wine Bar" at the Design Milk X Modenus Talks Lounge (#dmmtalks) in the Salon By KBIS, a new addition to the KBIS show. Signature Kitchen Suite also will host "KBIS Uncorked," the invitation-only official show event (Feb. 19, 3 p.m. in booth #C5907) that will feature a lively panel on all things wine.

Show attendees are invited to the premiere of the latest episode in the popular True to FoodTM film series, The Vintner, narrated by noted food journalist, author and educator Mark Bittman and featuring Jean-Charles Boisset, son of one of France's "first families of wine" (Feb. 19, 3:30 p.m.in booth #C5907). Throughout the show, KBIS attendees will be able to experience live demonstrations of the wine refrigerators and True Sommelier app at the Signature Kitchen Suite booth and in the DesignMilk X Modenus Talks Lounge.

For more information on the broad array of Signature Kitchen Suite innovations, visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

