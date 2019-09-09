Signature Kitchen Suite Design Council Advances Luxury Appliance Market

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the fresh new brand that leads innovation in the luxury kitchen appliance market, is bringing together seasoned design professionals from across the country in a new "Design Council" to provide a forum for collaboration on product development and insightful dialogue on industry trends.

Signature Kitchen Suite is respectfully disrupting the status quo in the staid luxury kitchen appliance category with its portfolio of cutting-edge and high-end offerings led by the industry's first 48-inch dual-fuel pro range with built-in sous-vide modality (along with induction and gas) on the cooktop and new integrated wine column refrigerators that redefine the industry standard on wine storage and preservation for home collections. Leveraging their extensive expertise on the luxury design marketplace, Signature Kitchen Suite Design Council members will advise on future product designs and features, while serving as a liaison between the brand and ever-changing American luxury home category, according to Signature Kitchen Suite General Manager Zach Elkin.

The inaugural Design Council was just launched with a unique brand immersion experience at the new Signature Kitchen Suite Experience & Design Center located in the heart of culinary-centric Napa Valley, Calif. These 13 distinguished kitchen design professionals are the founding members of the Signature Kitchen Suite Design Council:

MaryJo Camp , Partner of DesignCamp, RLLP, Denver, N.C.

, Partner of DesignCamp, RLLP, Linda Engler , Principal, Engler Studio Interior Design, Edina, Minn.

, Principal, Engler Studio Interior Design, Suzanne Felber , Lifestylist at Lifestylist®, Dallas, Texas

, Lifestylist at Lifestylist®, Trisha Gaffney , Owner & Principal of Avenue 52 Designs, Seattle, Wash.

, Owner & Principal of Avenue 52 Designs, Cheryl Kees Clendenon , President/Lead Designer of In Detail Interiors, Pensacola, Fla.

, President/Lead Designer of In Detail Interiors, Nancy Keenholts-Dalton , Owner of Baywolf Dalton, Inc., Seattle, Wash.

, Owner of Baywolf Dalton, Inc., Lynn Knight Jessee , Owner/Interior Designer at Kitchen Concepts, Tulsa, Okla.

, Owner/Interior Designer at Kitchen Concepts, Scott Koehler , President of Dream Kitchen Builders, LLC, Whispering Pines, N.C.

, President of Dream Kitchen Builders, LLC, Joan Ravasy , President of JoanRavasyDesign LLC, Tewksbury, N.J. ; Boca Raton, Fla. ; New York, N.Y.

, President of JoanRavasyDesign LLC, ; ; Sandra Steiner-Houck , President of Steiner-Houck & Assoc., LLC, Mount Joy, Pa.

, President of Steiner-Houck & Assoc., LLC, Nadia Subaran , Co-Founder / Co-Owner of Aidan Design, Silver Spring, Md.

, Co-Founder / Co-Owner of Aidan Design, Martha Vega , Co-Founder/Partner of Danmar Cabinet Company, San Mateo, Calif.

, Co-Founder/Partner of Danmar Cabinet Company, Alan Zielinski , President of Better Kitchens, Inc., Niles, Ill.

"The Design Council reflects our commitment to the design community while supporting our vision of Signature Kitchen Suite advancing the luxury appliance category with innovative thinking, purposeful design and leading-edge technology," says Elkin. "We look forward to collaborating with this group of high-caliber talent to help keep our finger on the pulse of the luxury home space."

Signature Kitchen Suite, the fresh new brand backed by global appliance innovator LG Electronics, embraces the idea that better cooking is possible through better thinking. It caters to Technicureans,™ a new generation of forward-thinking home chefs who combine their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. The line is made up of pro-ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, column refrigeration, dishwashers and more. For more information, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com.

