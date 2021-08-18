Signature Kitchen Suite Expands Award-Winning Wine Refrigerator Lineup With Undercounter Model

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the fast-growing luxury brand known for driving innovation in the built-in kitchen appliance market, is expanding its award-winning line of wine refrigerators with a sophisticated 24-inch undercounter model, launching this month.

All-New Undercounter Model Delivers Precise Preservation Innovative Smart Features Include Wine Cave Technology, Signature Sommelier App

Unique to Signature Kitchen Suite wine refrigerators is innovative Wine Cave™ technology, which minimizes vibration and temperature fluctuations, limits light exposure and optimizes humidity, protecting collections from wine's most damaging elements. This technology mimics the ideal environment of historic old-world wine caves, like those near Signature Kitchen Suite's Experience & Design Center in the heart of Napa Valley, Calif.

"Wine needs to feel comfortable in your environment," noted vintner Jean-Charles Boisset, proprietor of the Boisset Collection. "If you compare wine preservation anywhere else versus a natural cave, the cave is incomparable. You're protected against ultraviolet light, and you get consistent temperature and humidity level – important for all elements including the cork."

With Signature Kitchen Suite's Signature Sommelier™ app, wine collectors can easily manage their personal wine collections with photos of labels, even noting shelf placement in the new undercounter and full-sized wine column models. Powered by Wine Ring's patented machine learning, this mobile app is the first smart software that learns preferences and makes recommendations, including food and wine pairings, for individuals and groups based on the wines stored in the user's cellar.

The new 24-inch panel-ready undercounter wine refrigerator is perfect for designers, collectors and wine aficionados looking to elevate spaces and maintain at-home collections with the ability to hold up to 41 bottles of wine. It offers innovative preservation features, sleek design and more:

Precise Preservation with Minimum Vibration : The smart inverter compressor developed by global home appliance innovator LG Electronics minimizes the vibration as well as temperature fluctuations, helping to keep wine collections cool and still, which experts cite as crucial preservation considerations. Dual evaporators also help maintain an ideal preservation environment.

: The smart inverter compressor developed by global home appliance innovator LG Electronics minimizes the vibration as well as temperature fluctuations, helping to keep wine collections cool and still, which experts cite as crucial preservation considerations. Dual evaporators also help maintain an ideal preservation environment. Superior Light and Humidity Control : Dark-tinted, triple-pane glass with Touch Display Lighting protects wine from damaging UV light, while humidity control boosts humidity to optimal levels, helping to preserve quality and taste.

: Dark-tinted, triple-pane glass with Touch Display Lighting protects wine from damaging UV light, while humidity control boosts humidity to optimal levels, helping to preserve quality and taste. Independent Temperature Zones : Red, white and sparkling wines have their own temperature needs, and this refrigerator features two independent temperature zones to keep wines at the right temperature for optimal mouthfeel, aromas and flavor. The zones can be set between 41- and 64-degrees Fahrenheit to ensure ideal conditions for any variety of wine.

: Red, white and sparkling wines have their own temperature needs, and this refrigerator features two independent temperature zones to keep wines at the right temperature for optimal mouthfeel, aromas and flavor. The zones can be set between 41- and 64-degrees Fahrenheit to ensure ideal conditions for any variety of wine. Unfinished Wood Shelves : Beyond sliding smoothly, the refrigerator shelves take things a step further by featuring unfinished beech wood to eliminate any possibility of oils or other wood byproducts altering the purity of the wine.

: Beyond sliding smoothly, the refrigerator shelves take things a step further by featuring unfinished beech wood to eliminate any possibility of oils or other wood byproducts altering the purity of the wine. Signature Fit™ Integrated Design: The new undercounter wine refrigerator features an intelligent, versatile design that allows for proud or flush installation, along with easy door reversal. Units are available in stainless steel and panel-ready options.

"With its advanced line of wine refrigerators, Signature Kitchen Suite continues to set the industry standard for wine storage and preservation," said Jack Palazzolo, head of marketing, Signature Kitchen Suite. "The debut of this new undercounter refrigerator enables us to now offer our 'Technicurean' wine enthusiasts with more design options to fit a variety of spaces – from larger pro-style kitchens to wet bars, butler's pantries and other intimate high-end spaces – and provide the flexibility they need to best store and manage their valuable wine collections."

The new undercounter model will be available in the U.S. market this month beginning at $3,499. For more information on the full suite of appliances including the location of specialty kitchen dealers carrying the expanded line, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

SOURCE Signature Kitchen Suite

Related Links

https://www.signaturekitchensuite.com

