Signature Kitchen Suite Expands Line Of Integrated Column Refrigerators/Freezers

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite has added three new sizes to its award-winning line of integrated column refrigerators and freezers. The new luxury brand for built-in kitchen appliances now features a 24-inch integrated column refrigerator and 24- and 30-inch column freezers, each engineered to provide the largest capacity in their respective classes, along with preservation features designed to help keep food fresher, longer.

Preserving and maintaining the integrity of fresh food is the focus behind Signature Kitchen Suite's refrigerator innovations, which illustrate the brand's commitment to purposeful design and leading-edge precision. Each built-in appliance caters to Technicureans,TM a new generation of forward-thinking home chefs, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation.

These new models expand the Signature Kitchen Suite refrigeration portfolio that already includes a 30-inch integrated column refrigerator and 18-inch column freezer. The full line of refrigerators and freezers can be installed separately or paired together to cleanly fit a variety of spaces. Signature Kitchen Suite now offers 42-, 48-, 54- and 60-inch refrigerator-freezer footprints, making them ideal for new construction or kitchen upgrade options.

"As the love of food grows, so does the need for space," said Signature Kitchen Suite General Manager Zach Elkin. "With these latest thoughtfully-designed appliances, we're better able to support Technicureans' need to preserve food freshness, while offering design options to fit a variety of spaces, from larger pro-style kitchens to more intimate high-end kitchens."

Delivering performance, style and precision, the new integrated column products offer advanced technology and outstanding design:

Largest Capacity:

Driven by innovation, the 24-inch Integrated Column Refrigerator is brilliantly engineered to provide the industry's largest capacity column with 13.9 cubic feet of storage.



The 30-inch Integrated Column Freezer offers an unprecedented 17.8 cubic feet of storage capacity, while the 24-inch Integrated Column Freezer offers the same great benefits of the 30-inch model with 13.9 cubic feet of storage capacity.

Precise Preservation: Food deserves to stay fresh as long as possible through optimum temperatures. Ingenious features like the linear compressor and all-metal interior help minimize temperature fluctuations to help maintain food freshness and battle against food waste.

Food deserves to stay fresh as long as possible through optimum temperatures. Ingenious features like the linear compressor and all-metal interior help minimize temperature fluctuations to help maintain food freshness and battle against food waste. Purposeful Design: Every integrated column features a thoughtful TrueFit™ Integrated Design that allows for proud or flush installation, along with easy door reversal.

Every integrated column features a thoughtful TrueFit™ Integrated Design that allows for proud or flush installation, along with easy door reversal. Lift and Go™ storage drawers and aluminum-framed adjustable door bins with removable inserts provide the perfect mix of storage space.



Homeowners also will appreciate the sophisticated styling package; the models are available in stainless steel or panel-ready, depending on preference.



Cleverly hidden True-Illumination™ LED Lighting ensures that the spotlight stays focused on the food, not shining in your eyes.

Greener Design: The new column refrigerators/freezers are ENERGY STAR® certified and engineered to reduce environmental impact with HFC- and HCFC-free refrigerant, insulation and recyclable materials.

The new column refrigerators/freezers are ENERGY STAR® certified and engineered to reduce environmental impact with HFC- and HCFC-free refrigerant, insulation and recyclable materials. WiFi-Enabled: Users can enjoy the benefits of SmartThinQ™ technology and smart functionality, such as adjusting the temperature remotely or getting alerts to mobile devices for issues such as the door being left open, via the Signature Kitchen Suite app for Android and iOS devices.

Users can enjoy the benefits of SmartThinQ™ technology and smart functionality, such as adjusting the temperature remotely or getting alerts to mobile devices for issues such as the door being left open, via the Signature Kitchen Suite app for Android and iOS devices. Service: Signature Kitchen Suite's unique Proactive Service program helps identify and troubleshoot potential service issues before they happen, and homeowners benefit from the industry-leading warranty and exclusive "5-Day Repair or Replace Promise."

A new brand, Signature Kitchen Suite is already gaining international acclaim. The original 30-inch integrated column refrigerator and 18-inch column freezer captured 2018 Red Dot awards and 2018 iF Design awards – two of the world's most well-respected and coveted design honors. With its leading-edge innovation, Signature Kitchen Suite is backed by global home appliance leader LG Electronics and is supported by its research, design and development, and supply chain. For more information on the entire line of appliances, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite



Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

SOURCE Signature Kitchen Suite

Related Links

http://www.signaturekitchensuite.com

