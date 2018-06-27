Signature Kitchen Suite Headlines 'LG For Builders' Presence At Largest West Coast Homebuilding Show

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA kicks off PCBC, the official trade show of the Leading Builders of America, with a broad portfolio of award-winning, high-performing home appliances that cater to the varied needs of the dynamic builder market. Delivering innovation, reliability and outstanding design to any homebuilding or remodeling project, the lineup introduces different styles for every home, budget and life-stage – from luxury, built-in kitchens to entry-level functional kitchen packages, as well as an assortment of laundry appliance offerings, and everything in between.

The centerpiece of the "LG for Builders" presence at PCBC is the new built-in, luxury line Signature Kitchen Suite, which caters to "TechnicureansTM," a new generation of forward-thinking cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. Since its debut this spring, the line continues to capture industry attention and accolades such as the coveted Red Dot international design awards for its pro-style ranges – including the first-of-its-kind range with built-in sous vide modality, as well as its refrigerators/freezers on display at PCBC:

Pro-Style Ranges : Home chefs can now enjoy professional-style results with leading-edge connectivity for a convenient, unmatched culinary experience. Signature Kitchen Suite just unveiled a 48-inch dual-fuel range with first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide right on the cooktop, along with induction and gas, delivering the ultimate in luxury, versatility and precision cooking. A 36-inch dual-fuel range option provides a spacious 6.3-cubic-foot capacity steam-assist oven – the largest on the market – with steam and convection cooking to cook food quickly and evenly while steam preserves texture, appearance and taste; its chromium griddle resists scratches and delivers consistent and even heating across the entire surface.

"Recognizing that better cooking is possible through better thinking, Signature Kitchen Suite was designed with thoughtful, purposeful design to meet the needs of the progressive builder market," said Zach Elkin, general manager for Signature Kitchen Suite and LG for Builders. "After hiring an experienced team with more than 600 years of combined experience and leadership in the field, we aimed to create a truly groundbreaking luxury appliance line with innovations that fulfill the needs of today's home chef."

LG for Builders will display a series of kitchen and laundry lifestyle vignettes featuring products across the LG brand portfolio at PCBC to showcase how LG can help bring builders' visions to life with innovative appliances for every type of home, including different styles, functions, budget, and life-stage. In addition to Signature Kitchen Suite, LG will display:

LG STUDIO appliances : On display in the sleek black stainless steel finish, this suite of products represents the perfect marriage of high function and high design, combining innovative features with an upgraded design to create a pro-style kitchen.

: On display in the sleek black stainless steel finish, this suite of products represents the perfect marriage of high function and high design, combining innovative features with an upgraded design to create a pro-style kitchen. LG Brand Kitchen Appliances : This broad line under the famous LG brand combines cutting-edge technologies, unique products and stylish designs, exemplified by LG InstaView™ and Door-in-Door® ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerators, to allow customers to enjoy the latest appliance innovations in an accessible way. A highlight at PCBC is the new LG Matte Black kitchen package , a premium offering that combines the timeless sophistication of stainless steel with a luxe, low-gloss finish that complements any kitchen decor.

This broad line under the famous LG brand combines cutting-edge technologies, unique products and stylish designs, exemplified by LG InstaView™ and Door-in-Door® ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerators, to allow customers to enjoy the latest appliance innovations in an accessible way. A highlight at PCBC is the new , a premium offering that combines the timeless sophistication of stainless steel with a luxe, low-gloss finish that complements any kitchen decor. LG Ultimate Laundry Room: The award-winning LG TWINWash™ front-load laundry system offers the power to do large loads of laundry in the large top ENERGY STAR certified washer, while running smaller loads in the SideKick™ pedestal washer below. The innovative LG Styler uses the power of steam to reduce wrinkles and odors and help sanitize garments, sports equipment, household linens, stuffed animals and more in as little as 20 minutes.

LG for Builders is a special division of LG Electronics USA that is focused solely on bringing the best possible appliances from various LG portfolios and exclusive product offerings to design and building professionals. LG for Builders provides end-to-end business solutions including a wide product offering and reliable vendor services throughout the United States.

"LG for Builders helps bring builders' visions to life with innovative designs and products for every buyer imaginable," said Elkin. "With one of the broadest appliance portfolios in the industry – and the recent addition of the built-in luxury Signature Kitchen Suite for today's most discerning consumers – this division is delivering LG's world-class innovations, reliability and outstanding design to homes across the United States."

LG is an award-winning choice for builders and consumers alike, holding the number one spot in the coveted American Customer Satisfaction Index® for customer satisfaction among home appliance brands*, marking the third consecutive year that American consumers rated LG highest. In the comprehensive 2017 J.D. Power Kitchen and Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Studies , ** "LG has received more J.D. Power awards for Kitchen & Laundry Appliances than any other manufacturer." LG offers the industry's broadest selection of Wi-Fi enabled appliances available under its SmartThinQ® platform. And as a leading innovator in the smart home category with expertise across home appliances, consumer electronics and more, LG enables builders and designers to easily create a smart home ecosystem for their clients.

* LG holds the number one spot in a U.S. consumer satisfaction survey among home appliance brands, according to the 2015, 2016 and 2017 American Customer Satisfaction Index® (ACSI).

** LG received the highest numerical score in the respected segments of the J.D. Power 2017 Laundry and Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 6,241 (kitchen) and 14,745 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed February-March 2017. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com. For the full J.D. Power press release and scores, visit www.jdpower.com/industry/home-improvement.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG Electronics is a 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

About PCBC

Held June 27-28 at San Francisco's Moscone Center, PCBC is the official trade show of the Leading Builders of America. No other event in the homebuilding industry draws more influential builders, provides more opportunity for quality connection, engagement and dialogue, or brings together richer intersections of capital, whether human, intellectual or financial. Through high-level educational conferences, exclusive networking venues, a curated exhibit floor, and unique programs designed to connect buyers and sellers, PCBC provides a forum for members of the homebuilding industry and their manufacturing partners to productively engage. www.pcbc.com

