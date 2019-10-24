Signature Kitchen Suite Headlines State-of-the-Art Culinary Pavilion At Westedge Design Fair

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing luxury appliance brand Signature Kitchen Suite has been selected by the WestEdge Design Fair as the official partner for the 2019 Culinary Pavilion, the show's epicenter for daily demonstrations and samplings by leading chefs and culinary personalities.

Signature Kitchen Suite, with high performance appliances that deliver the ultimate in culinary precision, will showcase its top-of-the-line offerings – including award-winning dual-fuel pro ranges with built-in sous-vide and integrated wine column refrigerators – through interactive programming that highlights its “True to Food” mission.

Throughout the west coast's premier contemporary event (Oct. 24-27 at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica), visitors will be able to experience Signature Kitchen Suite's expanded portfolio from culinary appliances, column refrigeration and more – all designed with leading-edge technology to allow food to be prepared in the best way possible. Embracing the idea that that better cooking is possible through better thinking, Signature Kitchen Suite caters to Technicureans,™ a new generation of forward-thinking home chefs who combine their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation.

"The west coast is our home – with our Experience & Design Center, the new brand immersion hub for the design trade community in culinary-centric Napa Valley," said Zach Elkin, General Manager of Signature Kitchen Suite. "Being at WestEdge both brings our products to a broader design audience and showcases how we're front and center when it comes to redefining the luxury kitchen experience as we explore the intersection of thoughtful design, leading-edge technology and culinary innovation."

What's Cooking at the Culinary Pavilion

WestEdge highlights culinary programming at this year's event and will host chef and mixologist demonstrations and tastings at the official Signature Kitchen Suite Culinary Pavilion in partnership with Pacific Sales Kitchen & Home. Attendees will learn about the latest luxury appliance innovations and enjoy a schedule of daily demonstrations and samplings by Southern California's leading chefs and culinary personalities.

Notable programing includes sous-vide culinary demonstrations by Signature Kitchen Suite's executive chef Nick Ritchie, bourbon and food pairings presented by Woodford Reserve and a day of Italian food & wine presented by the Italy America Chamber of Commerce. The experiences, which are open for all attendees at the Culinary Pavilion, will activate starting Thursday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 27. For a full listing of programming, visit: Signature Kitchen Suite Culinary Pavilion .

On display will be the Signature Kitchen Suite state-of-the-art pro ranges for culinary precision including the flagship 48-inch dual-fuel pro range equipped with sous vide functionality, bringing cooking techniques that were often unattainable to the home kitchen. Recognized as the most versatile range available today, it features consumer favorites like the largest capacity steam-assist oven in this class, as well as induction, gas and built-in sous vide modalities on the cooktop.

Guests will also experience the award-winning integrated column wine refrigerators featuring the new "True Sommelier™" App, powered by Wine Ring. The 18- and 24- inch refrigerators include exclusive Wine Cave™ technology which significantly reduces vibration, minimizes temperature fluctuations, limits light exposure and locks in humidity. These are all primary impediments to wine preservation, which cause chemical imbalances affecting the quality, flavors, aromas and texture of wine.

For more information visit www.SignatureKitchenSuite.com or stop by the WestEdge Culinary Pavilion.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

SOURCE Signature Kitchen Suite

