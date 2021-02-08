Signature Kitchen Suite Introduces Advanced Undercounter Wine Refrigerator at KBIS 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the leader in driving innovation in the luxury, built-in kitchen appliance market, is expanding its award-winning line of wine column refrigerators with an advanced new undercounter model, set to be unveiled this year at the virtual 2021 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS).

Signature Kitchen Suite Undercounter Wine Refrigerator Signature Kitchen Suite Undercounter Wine Refrigerator Signature Kitchen Suite Undercounter Wine Refrigerator

Unique to Signature Kitchen Suite's wine refrigerators is Wine Cave Technology™, which minimizes vibration, temperature fluctuations, limits light exposure and optimizes humidity, protecting collections from wine's most damaging elements. This technology mimics the ideal environment of historic old-world wine caves, like those located near Signature Kitchen Suite's Experience & Design Center in the heart of Napa Valley, Calif. This award-winning facility highlights the intersection of technology and culinary innovation for the new generation of Technicurean™ food and wine aficionados.

The new 24-inch panel-ready undercounter wine refrigerator holds 41 bottles of wine with unique features that make it the perfect place to maintain at-home collections:

Wine Cave Technology : Ingeniously engineered with an emphasis on providing a cave-like environment, Signature Kitchen Suite's exclusive design protects collections against vibration, light and variations in temperature and humidity.

: Ingeniously engineered with an emphasis on providing a cave-like environment, Signature Kitchen Suite's exclusive design protects collections against vibration, light and variations in temperature and humidity. Precise Preservation with Minimum Vibration : The smart inverter compressor developed by global home appliance innovator LG Electronics minimizes the vibration as well as temperature fluctuations, keeping wine collections cool and still. Dual evaporators also help maintain an ideal preservation environment.

: The smart inverter compressor developed by global home appliance innovator LG Electronics minimizes the vibration as well as temperature fluctuations, keeping wine collections cool and still. Dual evaporators also help maintain an ideal preservation environment. Superior Light and Humidity Control : Dark-tinted, triple-pane glass protects wine from damaging UV light, while humidity control boosts humidity to optimal levels, helping to preserve quality and taste.

: Dark-tinted, triple-pane glass protects wine from damaging UV light, while humidity control boosts humidity to optimal levels, helping to preserve quality and taste. Independent Temperature Zones : Red, white and sparkling wines have their own temperature needs, and this refrigerator features two independent temperature zones to keep wines at the right temperature for optimal mouthfeel, aromas and flavor. The zones can be set between 41- and 64-degrees Fahrenheit to ensure ideal conditions for any wine variety or varietal.

: Red, white and sparkling wines have their own temperature needs, and this refrigerator features two independent temperature zones to keep wines at the right temperature for optimal mouthfeel, aromas and flavor. The zones can be set between 41- and 64-degrees Fahrenheit to ensure ideal conditions for any wine variety or varietal. Signature Sommelier ™ App and Wi-Fi Connectivity : Signature Kitchen Suite's proprietary app helps wine collectors manage their personal wine collections with photos of labels, noting shelf placement. Powered by Wine Ring's patented machine learning, this mobile app is the first smart software that learns preferences and makes recommendations, including food and wine pairings, for individuals and groups based on the wines stored in the user's cellar.

™ : Signature Kitchen Suite's proprietary app helps wine collectors manage their personal wine collections with photos of labels, noting shelf placement. Powered by Wine Ring's patented machine learning, this mobile app is the first smart software that learns preferences and makes recommendations, including food and wine pairings, for individuals and groups based on the wines stored in the user's cellar. Unfinished Wood Shelves : Beyond sliding smoothly, the refrigerator shelves take things a step further by featuring unfinished beech wood to eliminate any possibility of oils or other wood byproducts altering the purity of the wine.

: Beyond sliding smoothly, the refrigerator shelves take things a step further by featuring unfinished beech wood to eliminate any possibility of oils or other wood byproducts altering the purity of the wine. Signature Fit™ Integrated Design: The wine refrigerator features an intelligent, versatile design that allows for proud or flush installation, along with easy door reversal. Units are available in stainless steel and panel-ready options.

"With its advanced line of wine column refrigerators, Signature Kitchen Suite has set the new industry standard for wine storage and preservation," said Jack Palazzolo, head of marketing, Signature Kitchen Suite. "The debut of this new undercounter refrigerator now enables us to offer our Technicurean wine enthusiasts with more design options to fit a variety of spaces – from larger pro-style kitchens to more intimate high-end spaces – and provide the flexibility they need to best store and manage their collections."

The new undercounter wine refrigerator will be available in the third quarter of 2021. Visitors to the virtual KBIS event can tour Signature Kitchen Suite's booth and view the full collection of wine refrigerators. For more information on Signature Kitchen Suite's portfolio of built-in kitchen appliances including pro-ranges and rangetops, wall ovens, microwave drawers, column refrigeration and dishwashers, visit www.signaturekithensuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

SOURCE Signature Kitchen Suite

Related Links

http://www.signaturekithensuite.com

