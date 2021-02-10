Signature Kitchen Suite Introduces All-Gas Pro Ranges And Rangetops At KBIS 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New all-gas pro ranges and rangetops headline Signature Kitchen Suite's culinary innovations in its award-winning line of luxury, built-in appliances on display at the virtual 2021 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show. Along with the new ranges and cooktops, the expanded Signature Kitchen Suite culinary portfolio for 2021 features a new combination wall oven and the newly available 36-inch pro range with built-in sous vide, induction and gas burners – an industry-first innovation.

From powerful searing to gentle melting, the Signature Kitchen Suite 36-inch Gas Pro Range and Rangetops are perfect for the home chef who prefers the increased cooking control and even heat distribution that gas cooking delivers. Signature Kitchen Suite has paired its flexible steam-combi convection oven with the convenience of a speed oven, bringing the ultimate in cooking up to eye level. This advanced oven combines convection, steam-combi and steam sous vide complemented by Speed Cook technology for even more functionality. At virtual 2021 KBIS, Signature Kitchen Suite is announcing the availability of its 36-inch dual fuel pro range with sous vide. This builds on the success of the brand’s flagship 48-inch model with sous vide, induction and gas burners – and packs all these modalities in a smaller footprint.

All Gas Functionality for Precision Cooking

For the home chef who prefers the increased cooking control and even heat distribution that gas cooking delivers, Signature Kitchen Suite is introducing both 36-inch all-gas pro ranges and rangetops. Key features of the six-burner models include:

Power Up or Simmer Down: Two Ultra-High™ Burners deliver 23K BTUs of pure cooking power for better searing and quick stir frying, while two Ultra-Low™ Burners simmer down to maintain temperatures as low as 100° to prepare delicate sauces and sugary confections. With some of the most advanced burners available, this means users have everything they need to sear a juicy steak for dinner and melt a pan of delicate chocolate for dessert.

Two Ultra-High™ Burners deliver BTUs of pure cooking power for better searing and quick stir frying, while two Ultra-Low™ Burners simmer down to maintain temperatures as low as 100° to prepare delicate sauces and sugary confections. With some of the most advanced burners available, this means users have everything they need to sear a juicy steak for dinner and melt a pan of delicate chocolate for dessert. Built-in Wok Grate: The three front burner grates are convertible for round bottom wok cooking, enabling home chefs to stir fry at home with professional-style results.

The three front burner grates are convertible for round bottom wok cooking, enabling home chefs to stir fry at home with professional-style results. Smart Knobs: Unique to Signature Kitchen Suite pro-ranges and rangetops are intuitive smart knobs for advanced functionality and convenience. Each burner has a dedicated knob featuring a large, illuminated display that makes it easy to read from across the room. These smart knobs are Wi-Fi enabled, allowing users to see if the burner is on or off using the SKS app.

Unique to Signature Kitchen Suite pro-ranges and rangetops are intuitive smart knobs for advanced functionality and convenience. Each burner has a dedicated knob featuring a large, illuminated display that makes it easy to read from across the room. These smart knobs are Wi-Fi enabled, allowing users to see if the burner is on or off using the SKS app. Speed Clean™: Everyone's least favorite part of cooking is now one of the easiest aspects. In addition to a traditional self-clean option, the 36-inch all-gas range also incorporates a Speed Clean feature, making fast work of cleaning a lightly soiled oven using only water and a 10- minute cycle.

"With the addition of all-gas ranges and rangetops, plus the expansion of our current portfolio of pro ranges and wall ovens, Signature Kitchen Suite is providing even more options to meet the varying preferences of today's at-home chefs," said Jack Palazzolo, head of marketing for Signature Kitchen Suite. "All of our appliances have been built from the ground up to incorporate precise and advanced features that help step-up any culinary endeavor."

30-inch Combination Wall Oven with Speed Cook and Steam-Combi

Signature Kitchen Suite has paired its flexible steam-combi convection oven with the convenience of a speed oven, bringing the ultimate in cooking up to eye level. This advanced oven combines convection, steam-combi and steam sous vide complemented by Speed Cook technology for even more functionality. The Speed Cook feature is speedy like a microwave oven while delivering the quality results of a convection oven without requiring any preheating. In addition to the many advantages of steam, the steam-combi convection oven is engineered to offer the benefits of sous vide cooking with the large capacity of an oven. With multiple cooking modes, this is the ultimate tool to help forward-thinking Technicurean™ home chefs achieve professional-level results. Flush installation ensures impeccable design lines so the wall oven looks as good as it performs.

36-inch Pro Range with Built-in Sous Vide, Induction and Gas

At virtual 2021 KBIS, Signature Kitchen Suite is announcing the availability of its 36-inch dual fuel pro range with sous vide. This builds on the success of the brand's flagship 48-inch model with sous vide, induction and gas burners – and packs all these modalities in a smaller footprint. It is complemented by a 36-inch hood that is engineered to be installed without the need for a separate and oftentimes costly make-up air system, as the range stays under 39,000 BTUs, making this ideal for installations in urban homes or luxury high-rise buildings. Complete with sous vide, induction and two gas burners on same cooktop, this range is designed to help home chefs achieve professional-level results. The spacious 6.3 cubic-foot oven below is second to none in terms of capacity and combines steam and convection cooking for gourmet quality results. The convection system cooks food quickly and evenly, while steam helps to preserve texture, appearance and taste.

The Signature Kitchen Suite 36-inch dual fuel sous vide range just received top-level "Best of IBSx" (the International Builders Show experience) 2021 awards in both the home technology product and indoor product categories. In addition, its 48-inch multi-function cousin received the 2021 Spark Award from the National Association of Home Builders.

For more information on the full suite of appliances including the location of specialty kitchen dealers carrying the expanded line, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

