Signature Kitchen Suite Named Exclusive Appliance Partner For 2020 Whole Home Concept House

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury appliance innovator Signature Kitchen Suite again has been selected as the exclusive kitchen appliance partner for House Beautiful's Whole Home Concept House. Back by popular demand for a third year, The Whole Home Concept House is an innovative custom-built showcase of products and design cues that underscore how health and wellness have become a universal living priority. This year's custom-built house, located in the Fox Hill community in Franktown, Colo., just outside out of Denver, showcases ideas and innovations that drive well-being in every facet of our lives.

The centerpiece of the House Beautiful Whole Home Concept House is Signature Kitchen Suite's award-winning 48-inch dual-fuel pro range, brilliantly engineered to be the first on the market with built-in sous vide functionality – in addition to induction and gas, all on the cooktop, plus two ovens below. Preserving and maintaining the integrity of fresh food is the focus behind Signature Kitchen Suite's integrated refrigerators and freezers featured within the House Beautiful Whole Home Concept House kitchen. Both the 30-inch column refrigerator and 18-inch column freezer are engineered to provide the largest capacity in their respective classes and feature an intelligent, symmetrical design that allows for flush installation, along with easy door reversal.

This reigns supreme in the high-end chef's kitchen designed by award-winning kitchen designer Sarah Robertson of Studio Dearborn who has made the mastery of storage an integral part of her design process, blending clever solutions seamlessly into precision custom millwork. This kitchen was designed as a multi-generational space with an intense focus on the functional details, resulting in a tailored, efficient space that is not only beautiful, but also fun to cook and live in.

"At House Beautiful, we believe your home should work hard for you – bringing you joy, helping you reconnect with family and recover from external stresses," said Carisha Swanson, Senior Editor and Market Director. "Nowhere is this more evident than in the heart of home with a kitchen that is all about bridging the gap between serious workspace and entertaining hub. And this kitchen does that effortlessly through custom cabinetry, a smart layout and multi-use appliances. The designer Sarah Robertson is a storage genius, and incorporated functionality into every nook of the space."

The centerpiece of the space is Signature Kitchen Suite's award-winning 48-inch dual-fuel pro range, brilliantly engineered to be the first on the market with built-in sous vide functionality – in addition to induction and gas, all on the cooktop, plus two ovens below. "This is the most versatile and diverse range on the market with multiple options for healthy food prep," added Swanson. "You've essentially got your choice of any way you like to cook and any type of food you want to prepare."

"When designing this kitchen for House Beautiful, my focus was on organization and preservation," said Robertson. "In terms of layout, I wanted everything within arm's reach – from hardworking appliances to smart storage solutions hidden behind gorgeous millwork that integrates beautifully in the space and takes advantage of those majestic mountain views in the distance. An expansive pantry provides quick access to ingredients, a vacuum sealer locks in freshness and purposefully designed column refrigerators and freezers care for fresh food in the best possible way – all linking back to the very best in health and wellness."

Preserving and maintaining the integrity of fresh food is the focus behind Signature Kitchen Suite's integrated refrigerators and freezers featured within the kitchen. Both the 30-inch column refrigerator and 18-inch column freezer are engineered to provide the largest capacity in their respective classes and feature an intelligent, symmetrical design that allows for flush installation, along with easy door reversal. Ingenious features like the linear compressor and all-metal interior help minimize temperature fluctuations to within 1° F to maintain food freshness and battle against food waste.

Another focal point in the one-of-a-kind kitchen and neighboring dining room is the Signature Kitchen Suite integrated wine column refrigerator that is redefining wine storage and preservation for at-home collections. Both the 18- and 24- inch models are featured within the home to showcase their built-in versatility. They incorporate exclusive Wine Cave™ technology which significantly reduces vibration, minimizes temperature fluctuations, limits light exposure and locks in humidity. These are all primary impediments to wine preservation, which cause chemical imbalances affecting the quality, flavors, aromas and texture of wine.

The kitchen also features Signature Kitchen Suite's advanced new PowerSteam® dishwasher that marries high performance and high style – with an expertly designed panel-ready design. Homeowners will also enjoy the elegant, low-profile microwave drawer that frees up valuable counter space.

"The Whole Home Project's focus on achieving health and wellness through design dovetails perfectly with our 'True to Food' mission," said Jack Palazzolo, head of marketing for Signature Kitchen Suite. "Along with a thoughtful layout and design palette, these advanced appliances bring cooking techniques and precise preservation that were often unattainable to the residential kitchen and give today's TechnicureanTM home chefs all the tools they need to create healthy meals while saving time and energy."

Complementing the Signature Kitchen Suite appliances are award-winning laundry appliances from LG Electronics featured throughout the residence. The LG Ultimate Laundry Room, which anchors the main floor mudroom, features the unique LG Styler steam closet and an ENERGY STAR® certified LG washer-dryer pair with the SideKickTM pedestal washer featuring smart controls for added performance and convenience. The master bedroom closet includes a stackable washer and dryer, while a combination washer-dryer unit is in the home's "Boomer Suite," an entirely separate apartment with its own kitchen and living room, bedroom and patio.

The House Beautiful Whole Home Concept House opens this week with various consumer and trade events and workshops planned through Nov. 15. Built by Nicholas Homes and designed by 12 highly regarded designers from around the country, the home will also be featured in House Beautiful's November 2020 issue, on newsstands Oct. 20.

For more information, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com or Housebeautiful.com/wholehome.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

About House Beautiful

House Beautiful (www.housebeautiful.com) is the trusted authority on homed design, with an audience of more than 25 million. Since 1896, House Beautiful has inspired readers to believe that a beautiful life begins at home. With alluring photography, candid conversations with top designers and original decorating ideas, House Beautiful invites readers to dream and do. House Beautiful is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Follow @housebeautiful on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

