Signature Kitchen Suite Named Exclusive Appliance Partner For Inaugural Virtual Designer Show House

MALIBU, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailblazing luxury kitchen appliance brand Signature Kitchen Suite has been selected as the exclusive kitchen appliance partner for Seasonal Living Magazine's Virtual Designer Showhouse, a 20,000-square-foot tour-able and shoppable luxury show home, built entirely in the virtual world. "Located" atop a 20-acre estate overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, Calif., the stunning modern residence will live online, forever, within a special edition of Seasonal Living Magazine. This collaboration exemplifies Signature Kitchen Suite's commitment to finding innovative and fresh ways to engage and inspire the design community as well as forward-thinking "TechnicureanTM" home chefs from around the globe.

The floor plan of the show house reflects the shifting view of how homes will need to function in the future, given how the pandemic is driving permanent lifestyle shifts and reflecting the changing needs and priorities of today's luxury homeowner. It will contain hundreds of inspiring and beautiful new ideas focused on wellness, flexibility and sustainability for individuals to explore from the safety and comfort of their homes. This reigns supreme in the showstopping kitchen designed by Ariana Afshar Lovato, owner and principal designer at Honeycomb Home Design.

"I was so very impressed by the amount of research, dedication, thoughtfulness and technology that Signature Kitchen Suite has placed into their product offerings – many of which are first and only innovations like the 48-inch pro range with built-in sous vide right on the cooktop – my absolute favorite," said Lovato, whose collaboration with Signature Kitchen Suite dates back to her visit to the company's state-of-the-art Experience & Design Center in culinary-centric Napa Valley, Calif., last year. "Their passion for being 'true to food' dovetails perfectly with my vision for a hardworking, functional and beautiful kitchen space that is quite literally a feast for the eyes."

A key feature of the kitchen is Signature Kitchen Suite's award-winning 48-inch dual-fuel pro range, brilliantly engineered to be the first on the market with built-in sous vide functionality – in addition to induction and gas, all on the cooktop, plus two ovens below. This is among the most versatile and diverse ranges available with multiple modalities to allow at-home chefs to prepare foods in the best way possible.

Lovato also incorporated a 36-inch flex induction cooktop into a separate cooking island and a wall oven so that multiple chefs can be using the kitchen without interfering in each other's space. The induction cooktop is sleek in design, but also packs a punch, with the most powerful center burner available* with 7,000 watts of power and a 12-inch dual center element that can boil a quart of water in about a minute. The 30-inch combination wall oven features seven distinct cooking modes including steam sous vide. Rounding out the premium cooking appliances is an elegant, low-profile microwave drawer that frees up valuable counter space.

Preserving and maintaining the integrity of fresh foods – including those grown in the home's unique three-story indoor solarium, (where vegetables, herbs and flowers can be harvested indoors) – is the focus behind Signature Kitchen Suite's integrated refrigerators and freezers featured in the kitchen. Both the 30-inch column refrigerator and 24-inch column freezer are engineered to provide the largest capacity in their respective classes, and ingenious features like the linear compressor and all-metal interior help minimize temperature fluctuations to within 1° F to maintain food freshness.

Another focal point in the spacious kitchen is the 18-inch integrated wine column refrigerator that is redefining wine storage and preservation for at-home collections. It incorporates Signature Kitchen Suite's exclusive Wine Cave™ technology which significantly reduces vibration, minimizes temperature fluctuations, limits light exposure and locks in humidity – all primary impediments to wine preservation.

Completing the full complement of kitchen appliances is Signature Kitchen Suite's advanced PowerSteam® dishwasher that marries high performance and high style – with an expertly designed panel-ready design. This dishwasher and refrigeration products featured in the kitchen are ENERGY STAR® certified, supporting the home's sustainability goals with energy and water savings.

"The Seasonal Living Magazine show home's focus on wellness, flexibility and sustainability through design aligns perfectly with our 'True to Food' mission," said Jack Palazzolo, head of marketing for Signature Kitchen Suite. "This expertly crafted kitchen allows Technicureans to prepare and enjoy foods in the best way possible by bringing cooking techniques and precise preservation that were often unattainable, to the residential kitchen. With unmatched performance, thoughtful design, style and technological precision – along with our industry-leading concierge service – Signature Kitchen Suite is redefining today's luxury kitchen experience."

Complementing the Signature Kitchen Suite appliances are award-winning appliances from LG Electronics featured throughout the virtual luxury home. The ultimate laundry room, designed by Rachel Moriarty of Rachel Moriarty Interiors, features the unique LG Styler™ steam closet and new LG WashTower™, with a first-of-its-kind single-unit design offering an ENERGY STAR certified washer and dryer with space-saving convenience and built-in intelligence. LG air purifiers are also featured throughout the home.

The virtual showhouse is being brought to life with the help of 11 leading interior designers: Carla Aston, Robin Baron, Arianne Bellizaire, Jeanne K. Chung, Gloribell LeBron, Ariana Afshar Lovato, Rachel Moriarty, Laura Muller, Veronica Solomon, Erika Hollinshead Ward, and Michelle Jennings–Wiebe. The Showhouse incorporates 11 different rooms, including a separate ZOOM room adjacent to a full office that converts to a guest bedroom, a laundry room that also contains a decontamination zone, a sanctuary room and terrace, a three-story live indoor farm, a family room that converts to a schoolroom for virtual learning or homeschooling, a koi pond within the kitchen, a gorgeous open plan dining room and living room, both with ocean views, an indoor lounge, a principal suite upstairs with a spa like bathroom for recharging and refreshing, and, of course, a stunning outdoor living area.

The virtual showhouse debuts on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. EST during a special complimentary VIP launch event on YouTube. Design enthusiasts who wish to join in the festivities can register to attend the event here.

For more information about the full line of award-winning appliances from Signature Kitchen Suite, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com.

*Among leading brand 36-inch induction cooktops.

