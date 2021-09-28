Signature Kitchen Suite Named Exclusive Kitchen Appliance Partner For 2021 Whole Home

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the fast-growing luxury brand known for driving innovation in the built-in kitchen appliance market, has again been named the kitchen appliance partner for House Beautiful's Whole Home showcase. Back by popular demand for a fourth year, the 2021 Whole Home is celebrating the core pillars of the 125-year-old House Beautiful brand: quality craftsmanship, innovative design and uncompromising functionality.

Nashville-based Interior Designer, Stephanie Sabbe spotlights several innovative and industry-first Signature Kitchen Suite appliances in the kitchen, including the award-winning 48-inch Dual Fuel Pro Range, the first on the market with built-in sous vide functionality – in addition to induction and gas, all on the same cooking surface. PHOTO CREDIT: Stephen Karlisch The Tasting Room, designed by Jean Liu, owner of Dallas-based Jean Liu Design, features Signature Kitchen Suite’s new Undercounter Convertible Refrigerator/Freezer Drawers, PowerSteam Dishwasher and 24-inch integrated Wine Column Refrigerator with exclusive Wine Cave™ technology (not shown). PHOTO CREDIT: Stephen Karlisch

The custom-built house is located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, in the picturesque city of Fredericksburg, not too far from the two emerging design hubs of Austin and San Antonio. Known for bustling shops, boutique hotels and growing viticultural region, Fredericksburg served as great inspiration for the design and culinary elements of this year's show home.

This inspiration is directly reflected in the high-end chef's kitchen designed by Stephanie Sabbe, award-winning kitchen designer and principal of Nashville-based Sabbe Interior Design. Sabbe spotlights several innovative and industry-first Signature Kitchen Suite appliances, including the award-winning 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range, serving as the centerpiece of the space. This one-of-a-kind range is brilliantly engineered to be the first on the market with built-in sous vide functionality – in addition to induction and gas, all on the same cooking surface. The range is complemented by Signature Kitchen Suite's 18-inch True Steam-Combi™ Oven as well as a large-capacity 30-inch oven providing ProHeat™ technology.

"I wanted to design a kitchen that reflected the traditional side of Texas living, but with all of the latest bells and whistles that Signature Kitchen Suite provides," said Sabbe. "The panel-ready refrigerator and freezer columns allow each piece to take on the appearance of vintage pie safe of sorts, while the classic lines of the range help the overall composition feel like maybe it's a new home, or maybe it's been here for decades. That is the kind of design we get excited about. We create timeless backdrops for functional living, and Signature Kitchen Suite helped us do just that."

Preserving and maintaining the integrity of fresh food is the focus behind Signature Kitchen Suite's integrated refrigerators and freezers featured within the space. Both the 30-inch column refrigerator and freezer are engineered to provide among the largest capacities in their respective classes, and feature an intelligent, symmetrical design that allows for flush installation, along with easy door reversal. Ingenious features like the linear compressor and all-metal interior help minimize temperature fluctuations to within 1° F to maintain food freshness. The advanced PowerSteam® ENERGY STAR® certified dishwasher is also featured, marrying high efficiency, high performance and high style.

Just off the main kitchen is a one-of-a-kind tasting room designed by Jean Liu, owner of Dallas-based Jean Liu Design, featuring Signature Kitchen Suite's new two-drawer undercounter convertible refrigerator-freezer. New to the market, this unique appliance offers unmatched functionality and flexibility with two drawers that operate independently of each other and utilize Multi-Temp™ settings across six modes including pantry, fridge, bar, seafood, meat and the option to convert to freezer as needed. Another focal point is the 24-inch integrated wine column refrigerator with exclusive Wine Cave™ technology that significantly reduces vibration, minimizes temperature fluctuations, limits light exposure and locks in humidity—all primary impediments to wine preservation. The Signature Kitchen Suite's Signature Sommelier™ app, powered by Wine Ring, completes the package as aficionados can easily manage their collections with photos of labels, even noting shelf placement along with learning preferences and making pairing recommendations.

The primary goal for the kitchen portion of the tasting room was "to entertain efficiently and effectively in a compact space," according to Liu. "As such, the undercounter convertible drawers and dishwasher proved to be the ideal combination. The convertible drawers offer the flexibility to be used in a wide range of ways—from pantry to freezer storage, and every temperature in between. The dishwasher allows all those wine glasses to be rinsed and washed in the same room instead of being walked back into the main house's kitchen to be cleaned. And no tasting room would be complete without a full-height wine refrigerator providing more than 100 bottles of storage for whatever vintages are to be enjoyed with friends and family."

"What's truly fantastic about this home is that it reflects how we live now and how connected we want to be with each other," said Carisha Swanson, senior editor and market director at House Beautiful. "Stephanie Sabbe made a conscious choice to remove the island in place of a family table, creating a new space for lingering conversations. Its placement in front of Signature Kitchen Suite's flagship 48-inch 'do everything range' makes cooking dinner and staying connected with family that much more intimate. The last 18 months have taught us the importance of food preservation, and with SKS's entire line of refrigeration products, you can trust that your favorite wine or beautiful gruyere cheese will taste as it was meant to for intimate family nights or larger social gatherings."

Swanson added, "Even the extension of a tasting room in Jean Liu's spaces reflects life right now, in that we want the things we most treasure in the world to be forever accessible. This year's home reflects the way we want to entertain now—in every part of our homes—as we carve out more spaces to host friends and family. The kitchen is no longer confined to a singular place, but is wherever we love to be, with those most important to us."

Complementing the Signature Kitchen Suite appliances are award-winning laundry appliances from LG Electronics featured throughout the residence. The laundry room features the stylish, unique LG STUDIO Styler steam closet for refreshing clothes and the ENERGY STAR® certified LG STUDIO WashTower that takes up half the floor space without sacrificing capacity.

The House Beautiful Whole Home opens this week with various consumer and trade events and workshops planned through Sept. 30. Built by Tyler O'Brien of noted Central Texas builder Agave Custom Homes and designed by 10 highly regarded designers from around the country, the home will also be featured in House Beautiful's October/November 2021 issue, on newsstands Oct. 5.

For more information, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com or Housebeautiful.com/whole-home-2021.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

About House Beautiful

House Beautiful (www.housebeautiful.com) is the trusted authority on home design, with an audience of more than 25 million. Since 1896, House Beautiful has inspired readers to believe that a beautiful life begins at home. With alluring photography, candid conversations with top designers and original decorating ideas, House Beautiful invites readers to dream and do. House Beautiful is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Follow @housebeautiful on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

SOURCE Signature Kitchen Suite

Related Links

http://www.signaturekitchensuite.com

