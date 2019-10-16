Signature Kitchen Suite Named Exclusive Kitchen Appliance Partner For 'Whole Home' Show House

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailblazing kitchen appliance brand Signature Kitchen Suite again has been named the exclusive kitchen appliance partner for the "Whole Home Project Concept House by House Beautiful," one of the nation's premier show home events.

Trailblazing kitchen appliance brand Signature Kitchen Suite again has been named the exclusive kitchen appliance partner for the “Whole Home Project Concept House by House Beautiful,” one of the nation’s premier show home events. Photography Credit: David Land A focal point in the one-of-a-kind kitchen is the Signature Kitchen Suite integrated column wine refrigerator that is redefining wine storage and preservation for at-home collections. Both the 18- and 24- inch models are featured within the home to showcase their built-in versatility. The refrigerator incorporates exclusive Wine Cave™ technology which significantly reduces vibration, minimizes temperature fluctuations, limits light exposure and locks in humidity. Photography Credit: David Land The Whole Home Project Concept House is an innovative custom-built showcase of products and design cues that underscore how wellness in the home is becoming a universal living priority. Photography Credit: David Land

Back for a second year by popular demand, The Whole Home Project Concept House is an innovative custom-built showcase of products and design cues that underscore how wellness in the home is becoming a universal living priority. Located in the bustling Belle Meade community of Nashville, the home is devoted to wellness and better living through design and explores healthier interior environments. Nowhere is that more evident than in the heart of the home – a high-end chef's kitchen designed by award-winning kitchen designer Matthew Quinn, principal of Design Galleria Kitchen & Bath Studio with locations in Atlanta, Ga., and a newly minted showroom in Nashville, Tenn.

The centerpiece of the space is Signature Kitchen Suite's 48-inch dual-fuel pro range, brilliantly engineered to be the first on the market with built-in sous vide functionality – in addition to induction and gas, all on the cooktop. "This is the most amazing and unique range on the market with multiple options for food prep with induction, steam, sous vide, convection, gas and wok cooking all with intuitive controls, handsome styling and sexy lighting," said Quinn, who was named 2019 Person of the Year by Kitchen & Bath Business.

"Designing this kitchen for House Beautiful to represent wellness, health and innovation in the bustling and fashionable city of Nashville was an awesome, rewarding challenge," said Quinn. "Signature Kitchen Suite appliances are the perfect foundation to the kitchen layout due to the incredible flexibility in sizes of the wine, refrigerator and freezer columns. Along with a thoughtful layout, these advanced appliances give the homeowner all the tools they need to create healthy meals while saving time and energy."

Preserving and maintaining the integrity of fresh food is the focus behind Signature Kitchen Suite's integrated refrigerators and freezers featured within the home. Both the 30-inch column refrigerator and 18-inch column freezer are engineered to provide the largest capacity in their respective classes and feature TrueFit™ Integrated Design that allows for proud or flush installation, along with easy door reversal. Ingenious features like the linear compressor and all-metal interior help minimize temperature fluctuations to help maintain food freshness and battle against food waste.

Another focal point in the one-of-a-kind kitchen is the Signature Kitchen Suite integrated column wine refrigerator that is redefining wine storage and preservation for at-home collections. Both the 18- and 24- inch models are featured within the home to showcase their built-in versatility. The refrigerator incorporates exclusive Wine Cave™ technology which significantly reduces vibration, minimizes temperature fluctuations, limits light exposure and locks in humidity.

These are all primary impediments to wine preservation, which cause chemical imbalances affecting the quality, flavors, aromas and texture of wine. Wine aficionados will enjoy the new "True Sommelier™" App, powered by Wine Ring, with unique AI personalization software that helps collectors better manage their inventory and even learns their preferences to make recommendations on food and wine pairings.

"The Whole Home Project's focus on healthy living through design aligns perfectly with our 'True to Food' mission," said Zach Elkin, general manager of Signature Kitchen Suite. "This expertly crafted kitchen allows today's Technicurean home chefs to prepare and enjoy foods in the best way possible by bringing cooking techniques and precise preservation that were often unattainable, to the residential kitchen. With unmatched performance, thoughtful design style and technological precision – along with our industry-leading concierge service – Signature Kitchen Suite is redefining today's luxury kitchen experience."

Signature Kitchen Suite is the fresh luxury brand by global home appliance innovator LG Electronics. LG is the presenting sponsor of the Whole Home Project Concept House (see separate news release). All kitchen and laundry appliances in the home are WiFi-enabled, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of LG ThinQ™ smart connectivity and functionality. Supporting the home's focus on healthy living are the "LG Ultimate Laundry Room" and LG air purification systems both of which are certified asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Also featured in the home are the award-winning LG OLED TVs with unmatched picture performance and the LG sound bar with Meridian Technology and Dolby Atmos, as well as a lightweight and powerful LG gram laptop computer.

The House Beautiful Whole Home Project Concept House opens this week with dozens of consumer and trade events and workshops planned through Nov. 3, 2019. Built by Castle Homes and designed by 15 highly regarded designers from around the country, the home will also be featured within House Beautiful's November 2019 issue, on newsstands Oct. 22.

For more information, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com or Housebeautiful.com/wholehome.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

About House Beautiful

House Beautiful (www.housebeautiful.com) is the trusted authority on home design, with an audience of more than 10 million (MPA November 2018). Since 1896, House Beautiful has inspired readers to believe that a beautiful life begins at home. With alluring photography, candid conversations with top designers and original decorating ideas, House Beautiful invites readers to dream and do. Follow @housebeautiful on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter. With 25 titles in the U.S., Hearst is the largest publisher of monthly magazines with a total paid circulation of over 36 million (AAM 1H 2017). Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 137 million readers and site visitors each month–more than two-thirds of all women and millennial women in the country (source: 2017 comScore Multi-Platform/MRI 09-17/S17). Hearst Digital Media has 143 million followers across social.

SOURCE Signature Kitchen Suite

Related Links

http://www.signaturekitchensuite.com

