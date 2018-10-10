Signature Kitchen Suite Named Exclusive Kitchen Appliance Provider For 'Whole Home' Show House

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite has been named the exclusive kitchen appliance partner for the Whole Home Project Concept House by House Beautiful, one of the nation's premier show house events.

The Whole Home Project Concept House is House Beautiful magazine's first-ever custom-built show house, located in the Brookhaven neighborhood of Atlanta, Ga., devoted to wellness and better living through design—from a kitchen designed to make you healthier, to an entryway and garage organized to eliminate clutter and promote calmness, to the ultimate laundry room experience to help you look your best, to every space around and in between.

The centerpiece of the high-end chef's kitchen is the Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range, brilliantly engineered to be the first on the market with built-in sous vide functionality – in addition to induction and gas, all on the cooktop. Preserving and maintaining the integrity of fresh food is the focus behind Signature Kitchen Suite's 36-inch Built-in French Door Refrigerator, which is featured in the space and includes an industry-first five-mode convertible middle drawer. Each appliance caters to Technicureans,™ a new generation of forward-thinking home chefs, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation.

Signature Kitchen Suite is the new luxury brand by global home appliance innovator LG Electronics. Other premium products featured in the Whole Home Project Concept House include LG's "Ultimate Laundry" Room and LG's award-winning 2018 OLED TVs with AI ThinQ®.

"Partnering with a premiere design show house like the House Beautiful Whole Home Project, makes perfect sense – it is the ideal venue to showcase the Signature Kitchen Suite portfolio, which is designed for today's Technicurean home chef who demands the very best from their appliances," said Zach Elkin, general manager of Signature Kitchen Suite. "With thoughtful design, leading-edge precision and smart, intuitive features, Signature Kitchen Suite is giving individuals the tools they need to prepare foods in the best way possible. Coupled with our industry-leading concierge service, we're redefining a new standard with a luxury appliance suite that delivers time and again for homeowners."

Delivering performance, style and precision, the featured Signature Kitchen Suite products within the House Beautiful custom show home include:

48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro-Range:

Built-in Sous Vide: Once limited to the pros, sous vide is a cooking technique that utilizes precise temperature control to deliver consistent, restaurant-quality results. Now, with the industry's first built-in sous vide range, home chefs have this capability to achieve professional-level results and capture the full, true flavor of foods.

Power up/simmer down: Two Ultra-High™ Burners deliver 23K BTU of pure cooking power for better searing and quick stir-frying. Two Ultra-Low™ Burners simmer down to maintain temperatures as low as 100° to prepare sauces and sugary confections.

Two-zone induction: When the recipe calls for instant temperatures and precision control, two induction zones meet the culinary need. The zones can be combined for use with a griddle, teppanyaki plate or large cookware.

True Combi-Steam™: The 18-inch oven combines steam and convection cooking for gourmet level results.

36-inch Built-in French-Door Refrigerator

Convertible Middle Drawer : The only built-in French-door refrigerator with a 5-mode convertible drawer. Select from five temperature zones for chilled wine, deli, meats and seafood, cold drinks, or drop the temperature low to make it a freezer.

Precise Preservation : Food deserves to stay fresh as long as possible through optimum temperatures. Ingenious features like the inverter linear compressor and all-metal interior help minimize temperature fluctuations within 1 degree for the freshest food.

Purposeful Design: Lift and Go™ Crisper/Storage Drawers and aluminum framed Lift and Go™ Door Bins with removable inserts balance the perfect mix of storage space.

Signature Kitchen Suite has gained international acclaim for its cooking and refrigeration appliances, including 2018 Red Dot awards and 2018 iF Design awards – two of the world's most well-respected and coveted design honors.

The home also boasts an ultimate laundry room from LG, complete with an LG TWINWash™ washing machine, matching dryer and LG Styler.

LG TWINWash features the innovative LG SideKick™ mini washer and an ultra-capacity front load washer that lets consumers tackle two loads of laundry at once to save time. As an added benefit, the washers can operate independently – with the main washer tackling large loads and the compact LG SideKick pedestal washing small loads that just can't wait.

The LG Styler steam clothing care system rounds out the ultimate laundry experience and is perfect for daily refreshes. Using the power of gently steam – no chemicals – it keeps clothing and linens looking, smelling and feeling fresh in between washes or dry cleanings.

All kitchen and laundry appliances within the home are WiFi-enabled, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of SmartThinQ™ technology and smart functionality. LG's OLED TVs with AI ThinQ® will also be featured within the home, equipped with the Google Assistant built-in for enhanced connectivity and convenience that turn LG's TVs into a smart home hub.

The Whole Home Project Concept House is the culmination of House Beautiful's year-long wellness initiative. The Whole Home Project Concept House opens this week with planned consumer and trade events and workshops. Built by Ladisic Fine Homes and designed by Linda MacArthur Architects, the kitchen and master bath were designed by Matthew Quinn of Design Galleria, with Atlanta decorator and longtime Quinn collaborator Sherry Hart overseeing the interiors alongside House Beautiful editors. The home will also be featured within House Beautiful's November Issue, on newsstands October 23, 2018.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

About House Beautiful

House Beautiful (www.housebeautiful.com) is the trusted authority on homed design, with an audience of more than 8 million (MPA June 2017). Since 1896, House Beautiful has inspired readers to believe that a beautiful life begins at home. With alluring photography, candid conversations with top designers and original decorating ideas, House Beautiful invites readers to dream and do. Follow @housebeautiful on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter. With 25 titles in the U.S., Hearst is the largest publisher of monthly magazines with a total paid circulation of over 36 million (AAM 1H 2017). Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 137 million readers and site visitors each month–more than two-thirds of all women and millennial women in the country (source: 2017 comScore Multi-Platform/MRI 09-17/S17). Hearst Digital Media has 143 million followers across social.

