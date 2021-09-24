Signature Kitchen Suite Selected As Exclusive Appliance Partner For Kips Bay Decorator Show House

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the fast-growing luxury brand known for driving innovation in the built-in kitchen appliance market, has been named as the kitchen appliance partner for the 2021 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas.

This year, the 11,259-square-foot Kips Bay Decorator Show House in North Texas features 25 of the country's most celebrated designers and architects who used their talent and passion to transform a Georgian-style home in Old Preston Hollow's Sunnybrook Estates neighborhood.

"We are honored to be included in this noteworthy Dallas show home and proud to participate in a project that supports important organizations like the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club," said Jack Palazzolo, head of marketing for Signature Kitchen Suite. "Our innovative, industry-first appliances chosen by this leading group of designers bring Signature Kitchen Suite's 'True to Food' Mission to life throughout the home with thoughtful design, high style and technological precision."

From the main kitchen to lower-level wine room, along with a speakeasy kitchen and lounge and more, Signature Kitchen Suite's appliances are expertly designed for how today's forward-thinking Technicurean™ home chefs live, with innovative cooking and refrigeration technologies that allow them to preserve and prepare foods in the best possible way, Palazzolo said.

Serving as a key focal point to the home, the main kitchen designed by Studio 6F spotlights Signature Kitchen Suite's culinary-centric appliances with the ultimate in precision technology, including the widely celebrated and industry-first 48-inch Dual Fuel Pro Range with built-in sous vide functionality, along with induction and gas on the cooking surface, in addition to dual ovens below. The range is complemented by the Signature Kitchen Suite Combi Steam Wall Oven that also allows for speed cooking in the upper oven and sous vide cooking in the lower oven.

The kitchen features both a 30-inch column refrigerator and companion column freezer, each offering one of the largest capacities in their respective classes along with advanced engineering to keep food precisely preserved. Also featured is the 48-inch Pro Hood, Microwave Drawer and PowerSteam® Dishwasher, which is gentle enough for delicate wine stems, but tough enough for baked-on foods and lipstick stains.

"Our approach to designing the Kips Bay Dallas kitchen was to be mindful that the space should be nimble but not beholden to whims or trends, as we know there is an evolution throughout any given day to how someone uses a kitchen," said 6F Studio Design Principal Gil Melott, who designed the kitchen. "We wanted a design and appliances that enhanced active and healthy clients. The sous vide capabilities on the 48-inch range not only expedite meal preparation, but also have the ability to connect to technology to almost eliminate errors."

Melott added, "We appreciated the flexibility of the refrigerator and freezer columns that easily integrated into our overall design. Our kitchen is about enigmatic encounters and conversations with friends and family centered around great food; bringing the right amount of technology to the human experience is a win."

One floor down is a separate kitchen and lounge area designed to resemble a speakeasy by Yates Desygn. Acting as an additional full-service kitchen, this space features impressive culinary equipment comparable to the main kitchen with the 36-inch induction cooktop featuring four inductors with 3,700 watts of power each and the 30-inch single wall oven which delivers precise cooking every time.

The space also incorporates impressive refrigeration models including the 24-inch Column Refrigerator, and the all new, industry-first 24-inch Undercounter Convertible Refrigerator/Freezer Drawers. This new model includes two drawers that operate independently and utilize Multi-Temp™ Settings across six modes including pantry, fridge, bar, seafood, meat and the option to convert to freezer when needed, making it versatile enough to be placed in many areas of the home. The PowerSteam Dishwasher completes the package.

"We designed our modern, subterranean speakeasy specifically for extended entertaining, which meant it was essential that the room's kitchen and bar offer the homeowners and their guests full utility, facilitating hours of amusement and conversation in a singular space," said Bryan Yates, design principal at Yates Desygn. "Our sleek appliance selections seamlessly integrate with the posh furnishings and finishes found throughout the room, keeping sparkling glassware and fresh cocktail ingredients always at the ready."

Wine aficionados will appreciate the home's show-stopping wine room designed by Liz MacPhail Interiors. Six 24-inch wine column refrigerators are featured; each incorporates Signature Kitchen Suite's exclusive Wine Cave™ technology, which significantly reduces vibration, minimizes temperature fluctuations, limits light exposure and locks in humidity—the four primary impediments to wine preservation. Precise preservation technologies, along with a Signature Sommelier™ App powered by WineRing, help connoisseurs easily store and manage their at-home collections. A newly launched 24-inch Undercounter Wine Refrigerator which incorporates similar advanced functionality as its column counterparts is featured within the home's media room as well as the master closet bar area—adding additional storage and preservation options for the homeowners.

In addition to Signature Kitchen Suite products featured, the show home also includes award-winning laundry appliances from LG Electronics. Delivering a more powerful clean in just 30 minutes1 is the 4.5-cubic-foot Ultra-Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer and matching Dryer, as well as the additional LG SideKick™ washer that sits right below for smaller or specialized loads. The laundry pair is CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly and includes AI technology that selects the optimal washer and dryer settings for you, taking the guesswork out of laundry day.

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas debuts to the public this week and will stay open through Oct. 24. The home will also be featured in Veranda magazine and Veranda.com. All proceeds will benefit the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, which offers innovative after-school and enrichment programs for 10,000 youth throughout the Bronx in New York City, as well as local charity Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit agency dedicated to creating soothing, inspiring homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty, and The Crystal Charity Ball, another Dallas-based organization whose mission is to aid, support and make contributions to children's charities in Dallas County.

For more information, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com or kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.

1Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

About Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club

Since 1915, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club has focused on improving and enhancing the lives of New York City's children who are economically, socially or recreationally disadvantaged. Each year, Kips Bay offers innovative programs to more than 11,000 young people between the ages of 6 and 18 at ten locations throughout the Bronx, with essential afterschool programs aimed to help them recognize their potential for growth and success. Today, the club is proudly one of the most prominent and responsive youth development agencies in New York City and a "flagship" of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. For more information, please visit www.kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House

Each year, celebrated interior designers transform a luxury Manhattan home into an elegant exhibition of fine furnishings, art, and technology. This event began in 1973 when several dedicated supporters of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club launched the Decorator Show House to raise critical funds for much needed after school and enrichment programs for New York City children. Over the course of four decades, this project has grown into a must-see event for thousands of design enthusiasts and is renowned for sparking interior design trends throughout the world. The Show House receives as many as 15,000 guests annually from across the nation. Since its inception, the Show House has raised over $25 million for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club.

