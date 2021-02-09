Signature Kitchen Suite Showcases Culinary Precision, Advanced Technologies At 2021 NAHB IBSx Showcase Homes

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the trailblazing appliance brand that brings high precision and unmatched performance to the home kitchen, is once again named a Platinum Partner of The New American Home® (TNAH) and The New American Remodel® (TNAR). These official show homes of the 2021 International Builders' Show® (IBSx) are located in the greater Orlando, Fla., community and highlight the real value of what differentiated luxury can mean for builders, designers, architects and homeowners.

This state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen highlights a number of Signature Kitchen Suite’s pioneering products, including the 48-inch dual-fuel pro-range with sous vide, induction and gas – all on the cooktop. This industry-first Signature Kitchen Suite undercounter refrigerator features dual drawers that operate independently and allow homeowners to select from multiple temperature zones depending on their needs – including an option to convert the unit all the way down to a freezer. Precise cooking is at the forefront of Signature Kitchen Suite’s Double Wall Oven with the innovative power of Steam-Combi to give today’s home chefs everything they need to enjoy sous vide cooking – along with the capacity they need for a big meal.

TNAH and TNAR encompass advanced, high performance products and functionality that homeowners are looking for when building, purchasing or renovating. The centerpiece of both kitchens is Signature Kitchen Suite's award-winning built-in appliance line. Signature Kitchen Suite is the ideal fit for these modern, updated kitchens as the brand's award-winning built-in line delivers unparalleled performance and high-style, sophisticated design.

With first-ever innovations such as pro-ranges with built-in sous vide functionality, along with induction and gas, wine column refrigerators with exclusive Wine Cave Technology™ to better preserve at-home collections, and the brand-new built-in undercounter convertible dual-drawer refrigerator, Signature Kitchen Suite is an ideal match for TNAH and TNAR. The brand's "True to Food" mission addresses evolving needs for today's forward-thinking home chefs, or Technicureans™ allowing builders to provide the perfect solution for their most culinary- and tech-obsessed buyers.

The New American Home

TNAH is a stunning, three-level single-family home that showcases the latest designs centered on urban living. The 5,536-square-foot abode – one of the latest projects from Phil Kean Designs – consists of three bedrooms, four full baths and one half-bath, a showroom three-car garage, innovative exercise room, and numerous ultra-energy efficient, net-zero features.

The state-of-the-art kitchen highlights a number of Signature Kitchen Suite's pioneering products, including the 30-inch integrated column refrigerator and freezer, which deliver precise preservation technologies to best store foods. These units are showcased alongside four of Signature Kitchen Suite's 24-inch wine column refrigerators, creating an expansive feature wall for wine collections of all sizes. Coupled with the 48-inch dual-fuel pro-range with sous vide and induction, this chef's kitchen offers the perfect combination for today's cooking and wine aficionados.

Also featured in the home is the brand-new undercounter convertible dual-drawer refrigerator (see separate release). Unique to this refrigerator are dual drawers that operate independently and allow homeowners to select from multiple temperature zones depending on their needs – including an option to convert the unit all the way down to a freezer. These refrigerators are featured in the first floor wet bar, adjacent to the expansive wine collection and in the master bath.

This marks the second year in a row that Phil Kean Design Group is involved in the show homes with NAHB. Last year, the team worked on TNAR. This year, they share their excitement around designing The New American Home for 2021.

"Like in most homes, we designed the kitchen to be the focal point of the home, as it's where everyone gathers and entertains," says Phil Kean, Principal of Phil Kean Designs. "Signature Kitchen Suite was the perfect fit for our showstopping kitchen, as the appliances are not only beautiful, but also Energy Star rated which is important to us when designing with that in mind. The appliances are user friendly and can turn even a beginner cook into a pro with features like the built-in sous vide on the range and steam-combination ovens."

The New American Remodel

Each year, TNAR program selects an existing home for a comprehensive remodel to demonstrate the very latest in building techniques, concepts, materials and designs. TNAR 2021 was originally built in 1973 and draws lineage from Frank Lloyd Wright Prairie Style architecture. The organic architecture of this lakefront home lends itself to varying ceiling heights and a complicated – yet exciting – layout for builder E2 Homes to renovate. The home features the sleek and unique chef's kitchen, as well as six bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half bathrooms, ultra-energy-efficiency products, and a fully furnished cabana and an outdoor entertaining area with a large pool, spa and lanai.

The refreshed kitchen is outfitted with the Signature Kitchen Suite's 36-inch flex induction cooktop and PowerSteam™ panel-ready dishwasher in the island, 30-inch double wall oven, and, located in the adjoining pantry is the microwave oven drawer. The kitchen space also includes a 30-inch integrated column refrigerator and freezer along with a 24-inch wine column. The top-of-the-line products from Signature Kitchen Suite allow the home to transform into the 21st century with advanced function and design.

"This luxurious multi-level lakeside retreat is a clean focused approach to midcentury modern living. Inspiration is taken from the site, lake, and reflections and is interpreted by the use of organic shapes, dramatic lighting and texturally contrasting materials," notes Rob Smith, owner of E2 Homes. "The Signature Kitchen Suite products, particularly the integrated column refrigerator, freezer and wine column, help make the space conducive for entertaining while still achieving a warm, comfortable family feel."

Net-Zero Homes

Both net-zero homes achieve National Green Building Standard "Emerald" and Energy Star, Indoor airPlus and the Department of Energy's Zero Energy Ready Home building certifications. Thousands of building professionals from around the world can tour the homes virtually and learn about countless ideas to incorporate into their own projects.

Complementing the Signature Kitchen Suite kitchens are home appliances, consumer electronics, solar panels and HVAC technologies from LG Electronics – all delivering unparalleled home connectivity, convenience, performance and energy efficiency to TNAH and TNAR. The NAHB also chose LG Electronics USA as Platinum Partner for the state-of-the-art showcase houses.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

