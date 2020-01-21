Signature Kitchen Suite Under-Counter Wine Refrigerator Advances Award-Winning Wine Column Series

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the luxury brand that leads innovation in the high-end kitchen appliance market, has expanded its award-winning line of wine column refrigerators with an advanced new 24-inch under-counter model unveiled this week at the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show.

Unique to Signature Kitchen Suite's wine refrigerators is Wine Cave™ technology, which minimizes vibration, temperature fluctuations, limits light exposure and locks in humidity, protecting collections from wine's most damaging elements. This technology is inspired by the historic old-world caves of wineries, located near Signature Kitchen Suite's Experience & Design Center in Napa Valley, Calif. This first-of-its-kind facility highlights the intersection of technology and culinary innovation for the new generation of Technicurean™ food and wine aficionados.

The new panel-ready under-counter wine refrigerator holds 41 bottles of wine with unique features that make it the perfect place to maintain at-home wine collections:

Precise Preservation with Minimum Vibration: The inverter compressor developed by global home appliance innovator LG Electronics and metal interior minimize the vibration (to less than 2 gal -cm/s2) as well as temperature fluctuations, keeping wine collections cool and still. Dual evaporators also help maintain a precise wine environment.





Superior Light and Humidity Control: Dark-tinted, triple-pane glass protects wine from damaging UV light, while humidity control boosts humidity to optimal levels, helping to preserve quality and taste.





Independent Temperature Zones: Two independent temperature zones keep red, white and sparkling wines at the right temperature for optimal mouthfeel, aromas and flavor. The zones can be set between 41- and 64-degrees Fahrenheit to ensure ideal conditions for any wine variety or varietal.





True Sommelier™ App and Wi-Fi Connectivity: Signature Kitchen Suite's proprietary app helps wine collectors manage their personal collections. Powered by Wine Ring's patented machine learning, this mobile app is the first smart software that learns preferences and makes wine recommendations, including food and wine pairings, for individuals and groups based on the wines stored in the user's cellar.





TrueFit™ Integrated Design: The wine refrigerator features an intelligent, symmetrical design that allows for proud or flush installation, and is available in stainless steel and panel ready.





: The wine refrigerator features an intelligent, symmetrical design that allows for proud or flush installation, and is available in stainless steel and panel ready. Eco-Friendly: Engineered to reduce environmental impact with HFC/HCFC-free refrigerant and insulation as well as recyclable materials.

"Our wine column refrigerators set a new industry standard for at-home wine preservation and storage," said Zach Elkin, general manager of Signature Kitchen Suite. "With the debut of this new under-counter refrigerator, we're now able to offer our Technicurean wine enthusiasts with more design options to fit a variety of spaces – from larger pro-style kitchens to more intimate high-end spaces."

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

