Signature Kitchen Suite Unveils Industry-First Built-In Undercounter 'Convertible Drawer' Refrigerator

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the fresh brand at the forefront of innovation in the luxury kitchen appliance category, today announced a first-of-its-kind built-in undercounter convertible dual drawer refrigerator. Unique to this refrigerator are dual refrigerator drawers that operate independently and allow homeowners to select from multiple temperature zones depending on their needs, including a freezer option.

Designed for Technicureans™ – today's forward-thinking home chefs – the undercounter refrigerator redefines food storage due to its impeccable precision for preservation. With unmatched flexibility, users can now store food under six temperature zones depending on their ever-changing needs: Pantry, Fridge, Bar, Seafood, Meat or Freezer settings. The refrigerator is designed to minimize temperature fluctuations and help keep food fresher and longer with flexibility from -7 to 50 degrees independently in each drawer. This smart appliance also delivers enhanced convenience for users with Wi-Fi capabilities that allow remote temperature monitoring and adjustment.

The new 24-inch built-in undercounter convertible dual drawer refrigerator will be available in the third quarter of 2021 and encompasses the following impressive features:

Dual Convertible Drawers: The only built-in undercounter dual convertible drawer refrigerator with refrigeration and freezer flexibility for both upper and lower drawers.

The only built-in undercounter dual convertible drawer refrigerator with refrigeration and freezer flexibility for both upper and lower drawers. Precise Preservation: Designed to minimize temperature fluctuations to help lock in food freshness and curb food waste.

Designed to minimize temperature fluctuations to help lock in food freshness and curb food waste. Smart Innovation: Users can benefit from Wi-Fi connectivity via the SKS app which allows for added convenience with remote temperature control and monitoring on both iOS and Android devices.

Users can benefit from Wi-Fi connectivity via the SKS app which allows for added convenience with remote temperature control and monitoring on both iOS and Android devices. Sophisticated Design: Available in panel ready or stainless steel options to complement any high-end kitchen décor. Complete with digital controls, white LED display and hidden LED interior lighting.

Available in panel ready or stainless steel options to complement any high-end kitchen décor. Complete with digital controls, white LED display and hidden LED interior lighting. Eco Friendly : ENERGY STAR® certified means is saves energy to help combat clime change and engineered to reduce environmental impact.

"Signature Kitchen Suite has quickly earned the reputation for bringing never-before-seen products to market, and this new undercounter refrigerator introduction is no exception. With precise preservation technologies, purposeful design, and the flexibility to store and prepare foods in the best way possible, this product delivers on our promise of staying 'True to Food,'" said Jack Palazzolo, head of marketing, Signature Kitchen Suite. "Our built-in undercounter dual drawer refrigerator exemplifies Signature Kitchen Suite's commitment to delivering innovation in the luxury home appliance category and gives Technicurean home chefs another tool in their arsenal to drive success in the kitchen."

The built-in undercounter dual drawer refrigerator – like all other Signature Kitchen Suite appliances – is backed by the brand's industry-leading three-year limited warranty and a "5 Day Repair or Replace" policy. Also offered is the concierge service, which helps users with registering and installing products, scheduling maintenance and simple product advice 24/7.

The product joins Signature Kitchen Suite's award-winning portfolio of products including pro-ranges, pro rangetops, wall ovens, dishwashers, column refrigeration, wine columns and the brand new undercounter wine refrigerator (see separate press release).

For more information about the full line, visit SignatureKitchenSuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

