Signature Kitchen Suite Wine Column Refrigerators Capture Inaugural ICFF 'Constellation' Award

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the new challenger brand redefining luxury within the kitchen appliance market, earned the coveted International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF) Constellation Award in the technology category as a first-time featured exhibitor at the luxury design event.

Signature Kitchen Suite, the new challenger brand redefining luxury within the kitchen appliance market, earned the coveted International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF) Constellation Award in the technology category as a first-time featured exhibitor at the luxury design event. Signature Kitchen Suite, the new challenger brand redefining luxury within the kitchen appliance market, earned the coveted International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF) Constellation Award in the technology category as a first-time featured exhibitor at the luxury design event.

The inaugural ICFF Constellation Awards honor excellence and innovations in new products exhibited at the show, taking place this week in New York City. These awards recognize the contribution to the contemporary design world through product design and innovation. A jury of seasoned architects and interior design professionals selected products based on their contribution to the field of design, functionality, quality, durability, aesthetics, style and innovation.

At the heart of Signature Kitchen Suite's new 18- and 24-inch wine column refrigerators is exclusive Wine Cave™ technology designed to significantly reduce vibration – a primary impediment to wine preservation, which causes chemical imbalances affecting the quality, flavors, aromas and texture. The wine column refrigerators are designed for precise wine preservation, inspired by the traditional, historic old-world wine caves, located near Signature Kitchen Suite's new Experience & Design Center in Napa Valley, Calif. Wine Cave technology also minimizes temperature fluctuations, limits light exposure and locks in humidity.

A key technology highlight of the wine column series is the Signature Kitchen Suite "True Sommelier™" App, powered by Wine Ring, which helps wine collectors manage their personal collections. The software uses patented technology to learn consumer wine preferences and make recommendations, including food and wine pairings, for individuals and groups based on the wines stored in the user's cellar.

"We are challenging the industry to deliver exceptional innovation and value to our customers, so it's a tremendous honor to see the new integrated wine column refrigerators capture such coveted distinctions at this influential luxury design industry event," said Zach Elkin, general manager of Signature Kitchen Suite.

The ICFF show coincides with the launch this month of Signature Kitchen Suite's "True Design Challenge." This nationwide design competition offers 15 professional designers, architects, builders, remodelers and dealers a unique opportunity to spotlight their best kitchen designs outfitted with Signature Kitchen Suite appliances. Prizes include cash awards and all-expenses-paid trips to the True Design Awards Gala at the new Signature Kitchen Suite Experience & Design Center in Napa, Calif., totaling more than $100,000. All design styles are now welcome for submission through January 31, 2021.

For more information on the brand's award-winning innovations and specific programs for the design trade community, visit www.SignatureKitchenSuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

SOURCE Signature Kitchen Suite

Related Links

http://www.SignatureKitchenSuite.com

