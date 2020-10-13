Signature Payments Appoints Jeff Fortney as Vice President of Partner Relations

Fortney will focus on strengthening Signature's ISO and Agent partnerships while driving long-term strategic growth for the company. Tweet this

"Jeff is a seasoned payment professional with a proven track record of building partnerships and driving impressive growth. We are confident his presence will further strengthen our position as an industry leader," said Charles Hogan, President of Signature Payments.

"Signature has the tools and technology Partners need to be successful. I am excited to join the Signature team and I look forward to creating new opportunities for our independent Agents and ISOs," Fortney comments.

About Signature Payments

Signature Payments is a leading provider of payment technology solutions for merchants, payment partners and developers. For more than 20 years, Signature Payments has provided payment solutions to merchants across industries, from small businesses and special-risk merchants to multi-national retailers and technology partners. With a focus on delivering leading-edge customizable technology with a personal touch, Signature Payments is a trusted partner offering custom payments solutions to fit the way their clients do business. For more information, visit www.signaturepayments.com or email [email protected] .

Contact: Brenna Ellis

[email protected]

818.324.6938

SOURCE Signature Payments

Related Links

https://www.signaturepayments.com

