Signature Production Group Announces Full XR Capabilities in Chicago Area Studio

Signature Production Group is the latest company to be added to the Disguise list of worldwide XR studio partners.

Using LED walls in a sound stage as an alternative to location filming was made popular by the Disney+ Show "The Mandalorian" and the production world continues to find new applications for this emerging technology.

"We're excited about the upgrade to full XR capabilities," says Tristen Crow, SPG's lead video engineer. "Originally our LED wall could do all the same things as a wall or projection surface that we would set up in a ballroom or conference facility. But by adding interactive 3D environments, set extensions and a combination of XR technologies, the possibilities are endless."

Extended Reality (XR) is a broad term that encapsulates Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR). Signature Production Group's media server, camera tracking and visual effects engine work together to deliver any XR combination.

"When you put on VR goggles, you're immersed in a virtual world," explains Dave Schwarz, SPG's owner. "As a meeting and event technology company, we wanted to give presenters the ability to stand on a physical stage and present from any virtual environment. As they're presenting live from our studio, we can add speaker support graphics, remote presenters, interviewees or panelists. They can also interact with apps, websites, sales aids, or virtual 3D models of their products."

Signature Production Group provides audio, video, lighting, and scenic for live meetings and events. When live events were cancelled in March 2020, the SPG team built broadcast control rooms to stream meetings online. Their success—even amidst the pandemic—has allowed them to expand their staff and invest in new capabilities as they prepare for the next phase of live events.

