Signature Sleep Announces Honest Collection

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The most natural sleep begins when honest, ethically sourced materials are combined at the highest quality. The Signature Sleep Honest Collection offers good natural sleep that is 100% inspired by nature.

The daily choices for a healthier tomorrow start today and wisely selecting materials has never been so important. Mattresses are no different. Choosing a mattress that sustainably supports sleep is critical for a healthy lifestyle.

Designed with nature in mind, the Signature Sleep Honest Collection includes a natural line of mattresses for both adult and baby.

Handcrafted in California, the Honest Collection embraces natural elements and is made from nature-inspired components. These mattresses contain a variation of three simple ingredients: wool, coconut and cotton. Known for their moisture wicking properties, these key ingredients help regulate body temperature, provide superior pressure relief and optimal comfort.

The Blossom Crib and Toddler Mattress has a unique construction, which contains coconut coir as the core to provide a firm surface for babies. The additional layers are of chemical-free natural wool and organic cotton, which act as a natural fire barrier and provide an inhospitable environment for dust mites. This mattress optimizes comfort and support and comes with an organic cotton mattress cover that is waterproof and machine washable.

The Elements Adult Mattress combines chemical free natural wool and organic cotton with a layer of micro-coils for superior pressure relief, optimal support and reduced motion transfer. A bonus mattress protector infused with Aloe Vera fibers helps to nourish the skin and accelerate the regeneration process – giving you a little boost every day.

Actions for the future: One tree will be planted for every Signature Sleep Honest Mattress sold thanks to our partnership with One Tree Planted.

The Elements Adult Mattress, with USDA certified organic cotton and OEKO-TEX certified chemical free natural wool, is available in Twin, Full, Queen and King; retailing between $557.99 and $741.99.

The Blossom Crib and Toddler Mattress, with GOTS certified organic cotton, OEKO-TEX certified chemical free natural wool and OEKO-TEX certified natural coconut coir, retails for $292.99.

The Signature Sleep Honest mattress line will be sold on Amazon and at major retailers.

ABOUT SIGNATURE SLEEP

Signature Sleep is part of the Dorel Home Products (DHP) Industries Inc group, a global organization – under the home products umbrella. With over fifty years of experience in the sleep industry, Signature Sleep offers customers comfort without compromise – providing excellent quality mattresses which are durable yet affordable. The company offers various mattress styles – offering something for everyone.

