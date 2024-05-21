Signature Staffing Earns Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification and Pennsylvania Small Diverse Business Designation

LEMOYNE, Pa., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Staffing, a full-service staffing agency headquartered in central Pennsylvania, is proud to announce that we are officially certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the WBEC-East, a regional certifying partner of Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's leading certifier of women-owned businesses and a leading advocate for female entrepreneurs. WBENC Certification is a pathway for business growth and the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

Pamela Hill, founder and owner of Signature Staffing, a full-service staffing agency headquartered in central Pennsylvania, is proud to announce that Signature Staffing is officially certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the WBEC-East, a regional certifying partner of Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's leading certifier of women-owned businesses and a leading advocate for female entrepreneurs.

Signature Staffing has also earned the Pennsylvania Small Diverse Business designation from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. "These certifications recognize Signature Staffing's enhanced capabilities, business success, and reputation as a trustworthy and dependable partner," says Pamela Hill, founder and owner of Signature Staffing. "They open new avenues for us to serve federal agencies and state partners with procurement, vendor, and contracting opportunities."

Pennsylvania is home to 1.1 million small businesses, 39.5% of which are women-owned. "One of our goals in Pennsylvania is to increase the number of small, diverse business contracting opportunities. This is a bipartisan effort, and when our small businesses succeed, our Main Streets succeed. We want to be a destination for women-owned businesses to start and grow, and we are proud to support businesses like Signature Staffing and increase the procurement opportunities for all small businesses in PA," says Pennsylvania State Rep. Mindy Fee, 37th Legislative District.

Entirely women-owned and led for 26 years, Signature Staffing has been placing central Pennsylvania's best and brightest employment candidates into jobs with many of the region's top companies and organizations.

"At Signature Staffing, we truly believe a job can change your life. That's why our mission is to help candidates accelerate career growth, find a job, or place a qualified candidate in your company," says Hill. "Our WBENC Certification and PA Small Diverse Business Designation enable us to expand our services and reach new business opportunities with companies, agencies, and organizations seeking top talent."

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC-East is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.

WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming, and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.

Signature Staffing is a central Pennsylvania-based employment firm committed to finding and placing high quality, expertly vetted employees. Our personalized hiring philosophy delivers the right candidate for the right job in PA businesses and organizations. As a WBENC Certified, premier woman-owned agency and a recognized SBE/WBE in Pennsylvania, we're proudly celebrating 26 years of staffing Pennsylvania's dedicated, passionate, and loyal workforce at many of the Commonwealth's most respected companies in the IT, manufacturing, warehouse, legal, banking, and accounting industries.

