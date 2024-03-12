Signature Structures custom fabric structure installation underway at state-of-the-sport athletic facility in Massachusetts

EASTON, Pa., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Turf Fieldhouse at the Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, MA is a state-of-the-sport indoor facility for prep level athletic training for softball and baseball. Signature Structures LLC, industry specialists in custom tensioned fabric structures, is currently providing a comprehensive field house building for turf field sports and the complex will add over 14,000 square feet clear-span training and practice facility for turf sports, primarily baseball and softball.

Structure

The box truss steel-supported roof system will feature a new Ferrari 832 PVC coated membrane exterior and an architectural inner lining to conceal the framework. The new inner lining is also custom-designed to extend below the eave line, enhancing visual interest inside the sidewalls by backdropping freshly powder-coated structural steel legs for a colonnade effect.

Unique challenges include the addition of five 12" x 12" overhead doors requiring structural adaptations for header beams, and the addition of two new retractable partition curtain wall systems requiring additional hanging point systems. Signature Structures provided design solutions enabling both adaptations to be achieved without impeding the interior's sightlines. Massachusetts energy codes also changed in 2023, requiring additional adaptations to include design-integrated CMU insulated block sidewalls.

"This project represents the latest in custom tension fabric structure design, with the inclusion of design elements rarely seen on a structure of this type," said John Dufal, Signature Structures founder and President.

The project is slated for completion in Spring of 2024. Signature Structures was recruited as provider of choice based upon the Easton, PA-based firm's performance on a previous fabric building system now serving as the Kraft Fieldhouse, providing over 25,000 square feet of indoor basketball and volleyball. That project was completed in 2018.

Signature Structures LLC is proud to partner on the Dexter Southfield School's Turf Fieldhouse project with the Boston-based architectural firm ARC/Architectural Resources Cambridge, and general contractor Dellbrook/JKS of Quincy, MA.

About: Signature Structures LLC is an industry leader, providing high quality, designed custom tension framed structures and specializing in the inspection, repair, maintenance and refurbishment of existing fabric structures, regardless of manufacturer. Headquartered in Easton, PA, with 25+ years of experience in all aspects of new design, fabric roof and structural refurbishment, Signature Structures provides comprehensive consultation and on-site services for new customers and fabric structure owners throughout the US and Canada. For facts: www.signaturestructureshome.com

