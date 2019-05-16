Signature Systems Group Welcomes Larry Sterritt as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

"Larry brings with him decades of leadership and an extraordinary track record in sales growth through customer service and marketing innovation," says Signature Systems Group President and CEO Pradeep Saha. "His appointment is a transformational step forward for the emerging composite mats industry and our growing company."

Sterritt comes to Signature Systems from GAF of Parsippany, N.J., North America's leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, where he was Senior Vice President of Commercial System Sales. In the past seven years, he led the division to record sales and operating income.

Signature Systems' robust growth potential, the opportunity to have an impact on a dynamic company and a return to his Texas roots compelled Sterritt to make a move.

He earned his undergraduate degree in Petroleum Engineering from Louisiana Tech University and has received professional development training from Ross School of Business, University of Michigan; Columbia Business School, Columbia University; and Mays Business School, Texas A&M University.

"Once a Texan, always a Texan," says Sterritt, who has family in the North Dallas area and notes the considerable benefits of Texas' low cost of living and no state income tax, added to "all the other reasons others are fleeing the Northeast."

Sterritt anticipates growing his sales force along with the company, tapping into the wealth of resourceful new business graduates looking to accelerate their sales careers.

With its global headquarters in Flower Mound, Texas, the company serves industrial, stadium, military and event clients in more than 60 countries, including some of the world's largest entertainment venues. It operates manufacturing, sales and distribution facilities in Darlington, U.K.; Los Angeles and Orlando.

"When you look at how Signature has performed in the last two years, it offers the excitement of a startup company in terms of energy and growth, taking advantage of marketplace trends of multiple-use durability and sustainability," Sterritt says.

Signature Systems Group manufactures and distributes composite matting ground protection for industrial applications, stadium turf protection and temporary event flooring. Its leading global brands include MegaDeck®, SignaRoad®, DuraDeck®, OmniDeck, ArmorDeck® and EventDeck®.

