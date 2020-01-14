Signature Systems Introduces OmniDeck™ LD at STMA Conference

"Our customers asked for an innovative approach to stadium turf protection that meets their demands for safety, lightweight strength, quick event turnovers and revenue generation over the life of the product," says Jason Frew, Signature's Vice President of Sales. "We've met the challenge and are excited to share the unique benefits of OmniDeck™ LD with the world's leading stadium and turf managers at STMA."

OmniDeck™ LD, a light-duty stadium turf protection system, shares many of the key benefits of its heavy duty next-generation turf protection product OmniDeck™, released in June to help global stadium venues make the most of the booming live events trend as concerts, festivals and esports tournaments draw more crowds and revenue.

It brings a new level of lightweight protection and efficient setup with the unique ability to install in any direction. OmniDeck™ LD is easy on natural turf yet durable and strong enough to protect stadiums' most valuable player — their sports turf or playing surface.

Key benefits:

OmniDeck™ LD's puzzle-piece design allows for speedy deployment and the ability to build around obstacles in north, south, east and west directions simultaneously

Protect turf from pressure points or friction, supporting weights of 200 psi/28,800 psf; compatible with OmniDeck™'s 600 psi/86,400 psf protection for a total stadium solution

Lightweight (36 lbs./16.3 kg.), stackable panels reduce stadium overhead costs through greater transportation and storage efficiencies

Built-in safety features protect people and equipment

OmniDeck™ LD offers the same innovative puzzle-piece layout as OmniDeck™, and is compatible with that system, including the secure and user-friendly built-in locks, Signature Product Engineer Eric Parks says. "It's lighter with more aeration, offering more light and water transmission and penetration per square foot than its competitors."

Its main applications are pedestrian walkways and platforms for lighter traffic events on natural or synthetic turf. STMA attendees can demo the system and compare weight, aeration and light transmission with Signature's other stadium products.

About Signature Systems

Signature Systems engineers, manufactures and distributes composite ground protection systems for stadium turf protection, temporary event flooring and industrial and construction applications. Its leading global brands include OmniDeck™, OmniDeck™ LD, ArmorDeck®, DuraDeck®, EventDeck®, MegaDeck® and SignaRoad®.

