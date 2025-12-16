Signature Systems' Orlando, Florida Facility Earns ISO 14001:2015 Certification

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Systems, a global company that engineers, manufactures and distributes premium composite matting solutions for industrial, stadium, government and event applications, is proud to announce that its manufacturing facility in Orlando, Florida has earned its ISO 14001:2015 certification.

"Our team has worked hard to strengthen our environmental standards across the organization," said Jeff Condino, President of Signature Systems. "This certification reinforces our commitment to environmental responsibility, not just as part of our manufacturing process but also to our customers using our composite matting systems."

ISO 14001:2015 is the globally recognized standard for environmental management systems (EMS) and is awarded to organizations that demonstrate measurable control over their environmental impact. This certification provides customers with the assurance that Signature's products are manufactured using environmentally responsible processes and raw materials that reduce waste, conserve resources, and support ESG initiatives.

Signature Systems has long prioritized the intentional selection of raw materials that support product durability and sustainability, while also integrating environmentally responsible practices into its manufacturing process, including the use of recycled HDPE, waste-reduction strategies and energy-efficient production methods. Additionally, the company's End-of-Life Recycling Program advances this commitment by allowing customers to return used mats that have reached the end of their useful life, diverting material from landfills. Signature then reuses the recycled HDPE material in the production of new composite mats. The ISO 14001 achievement further supports the company's sustainability initiatives and long-term environmental objectives.

About Signature Systems

With global headquarters in Flower Mound, Texas, Signature Systems designs, manufactures and distributes composite matting for industrial, stadium, government and event clients globally. It operates manufacturing, sales and distribution facilities in Orlando and Darlington, U.K. All if its industry-leading composite mats are manufactured in the U.S.A. — including leading brands MegaDeck® HD+, SignaRoad®, DuraDeck®, OmniDeck®, Matrax® and DiamondTrack®.

