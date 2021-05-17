Signature Systems Raises Starting Wage to $15/Hour

ORLANDO, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Signature Systems, a global company that engineers, manufactures and distributes premium composite matting solutions for industrial, stadium, government and event applications, announced they are increasing their starting wage for Orlando facility employees to $15 per hour effective immediately.

"Maximizing employee recruitment, productivity and retention of high-quality employees are key to advancing our journey to world-class. We value our hard-working employees and this wage increase is just another way to show them and also to attract new employees to grow our team," said Ron Bethmann, Vice President of Operations and Engineering. "Raising our starting wage to $15 per hour will help us retain and attract great people and position Signature as a leading employer in the Orlando market."

For nearly a decade, Signature has operated a manufacturing facility in Orlando. During that span, Signature has been committed to providing a safe and rewarding workplace with plenty of opportunity for personal and professional growth. "As a company, we've always focused on ensuring the safety of our employees, but this past year has shown us we also need to prioritize their emotional and financial well-being," stated Dave Seiler, Plant Manager. "Workers have options, and we hope the wage increase helps make us the obvious choice in the market."

In addition to the increased starting wage, employees will receive Signature's industry-leading benefits package, including:

Comprehensive healthcare, including medical, dental, and vision coverage

401(k) with company match

Generous PTO policy and holiday schedule

Opportunities for advancement and personal growth

About Signature Systems

With global headquarters in Flower Mound, Texas, Signature Systems designs, manufactures and distributes composite matting for industrial, stadium, government and event clients in more than 60 countries. It operates manufacturing, sales and distribution facilities in Orlando and Darlington, U.K. Its industry-leading HDPE composite mats — including leading brands MegaDeck®, SignaRoad®, DuraDeck® and OmniDeck™ — are manufactured in the United States. signature-systems.com

