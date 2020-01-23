Signature Tracks and Downtown Music Publishing Announce Strategic Partnership for Scoring Film, Television, And Advertising

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Tracks and Downtown Music Publishing have entered into a strategic partnership to create a music production house to service content creators producing television, commercials, films, trailers and online content, the companies announced today. The partnership will focus on building an upscale exclusive library, as well as create opportunities for Signature Tracks clients to access and collaborate with pop artists, songwriters and music producers on custom score for television, film, promos and more.

Co-founded by Russell Howard, Adam Malka, and David Lasman, Signature Tracks is a music production company well-known for their progressive, contemporary, and dynamic sounds. The company and its team have composed for countless high profile projects & clients, including Netflix, NBCUniversal, Viacom, A+E, and Discovery.

Representing nearly 100 years of popular music, Downtown Music Publishing is the preferred music publishing partner for some of the world's most beloved songwriters, emerging artists, and storied music catalogs including: John Lennon, Booker T. Jones, George Gershwin, Mötley Crüe, Mos Def, Tori Amos, Hans Zimmer, John Prine, and Ryan Tedder. DMP is owned and operated by Downtown Music Holdings.

"In Signature Tracks, Downtown Music Publishing has found an ideal partner. Thanks to their savvy songwriting and production capabilities across all media types, David, Adam, and Russell are a well-suited match for Downtown's prolific Sync team. More importantly, they are like-minded allies. I'm excited about the possibilities ahead for both Downtown's iconic catalog and our active roster of composers and songwriters who are open to creative collaboration," said Jedd Katrancha, EVP of DMP.

"Signature Tracks' partnership with Downtown Music Publishing is very exciting, as it will provide us with a truly global footprint to capitalize on the growing market for music production internationally and the increasing amount of content being produced outside of the U.S. In addition, we will be able to leverage Downtown's impressive roster and catalog to offer our clients for top shelf artistry for their projects. This new strategic partnership will bring the highest quality music ever available to television, commercials, and films," shared Adam Malka, Signature Tracks Co-Founder/Music Director.

For more info, visit their sites:

https://www.signaturetracks.com/

https://www.dmpgroup.com/

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12807156

Press release distributed by PRLog.

SOURCE Signature Tracks & Downtown Music Publishing