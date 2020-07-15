Signature Wealth Group Expands into High Point, North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Wealth Group (an independent organization aligned with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC) has announced the grand opening of its High Point branch.

"We are excited to partner with branch President, Matt Thiel (Senior Wealth Advisor, RJFS), to bring our suite of financial solutions to the community of High Point. Matt and his team have a reputation built on client care that is perfectly aligned with our company's vision and culture," said Chip Munn, CEO of Signature Wealth Group and Senior Wealth Advisor, RJFS.

An industry veteran, Matt has spent 20+ years delivering exemplary service to his financial clients. He has been a key leader at Wells Fargo Advisors High Point and at Wachovia Securities. Before his career in finance, Matt served for 10 years as a Strategic Intelligence Officer with the United States Air Force, where he attained the rank of Captain. With his military career as a foundation and decades of financial advisory experience layered on, Matt stands out as a strong advisor.

"I am excited to bring the Signature advantage to our clients and community. Signature's core values that focus on our faith, treating clients like family, and being fully invested in our local community align beautifully with the vision we hold for our practice. " Matt said. "This is a win for our team, our clients, and our community," he continued.

"We're thrilled to have Matt join the Signature Wealth family. It is a testament to our high service, client-first culture, that Matt continues our recruiting momentum after the recent addition of Carla Hauser, Financial Advisor, and her North Wilkesboro, NC team in May," added Signature Wealth Group COO Bary Dedge.

Formed in 2017 with one goal in mind – to build an advisor-led company that allowed advisors to focus on clients, rather than back-office operations, Signature Wealth Group manages more than $1.3 billion in assets and operates 12 branches across 3 states in the Southeast. For more information visit signaturewealth.com.

1836 Eastchester Dr. Suite 108, High Point, NC 27265 | (336) 883-8290. Signature Wealth Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

