Signavio Named a Top Performer and Technology Leader in Customer Journey Mapping

BERLIN and BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signavio , a leading provider of business transformation solutions, today announced that it has been listed as an industry leader in Customer Journey Mapping (CJM) technology, as recognized by independent analyst firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global CJM market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading customer journey mapping vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation and market position.

Signavio was awarded as a top performer and technology leader, only one of five vendors to receive these distinctions.

"Signavio leads the customer journey mapping industry because they understand that effective customer journey maps are dynamic, actionable and an integral component of a broader customer experience (CX) program," said Priyanka Panhale, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "By combining its sophisticated technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and strong customer value proposition, Signavio is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global customer journey mapping market."

Signavio's CJM technology stands out from its industry peers due to its comprehensive capabilities and integration of process excellence into the customer experience landscape. Signavio was the world's first provider to combine customer journey mapping with process management, and the multi award-winning Signavio Business Transformation Suite is the first to combine CJM technology with custom images. Signavio's CJM technology has been previously awarded Hot Vendor™ status and is a "compelling" Tech Spectrum™ Leader as well.

Ultimately, CJM from Signavio helps brands achieve operational excellence across their entire CX strategy, leading to true customer excellence and process-driven organizational superiority.

"The ability to understand, measure and map the experience from the customer's perspective starts and ends with process," said Gero Decker, co-founder and CEO, Signavio. "Managing internal processes effectively makes or breaks the experience for customers, leading to delight or frustration. Understanding and improving these processes, combined with mapping and managing their journey are the keys to Customer Excellence. Signavio stands at the forefront of advancing Process Excellence, supporting organizations on their transformation journey."

About Signavio

Over 1 million users in more than 1,500 organizations worldwide rely on Signavio's unique offering to make process part of their DNA. With its powerful mining, modelling and automation capabilities, Signavio's Business Transformation Suite is a cloud-based management platform that enables mid-size and large organizations to understand, improve and transform all of their business processes faster than ever and at scale, providing new levels of business process speed and real-time intelligence. Its intelligent decision-making tools address digital transformation, operational excellence and customer centricity, placing them at the heart of the world's leading organizations. Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in the US, UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Singapore, Japan, India and Australia, Signavio has helped optimize over 1 million processes across the globe. www.signavio.com .

