SignEasy Announces Major App Modernization with Support for iOS 13 and iPadOS

As a new Apple mobility partner, SignEasy introduces the company's leading eSignature solution to hundreds of millions of new potential users around the world. SignEasy also connects to a diverse set of developers and applications to provide seamless workflows to business users on iPhone and iPad, giving them the ability to operate their businesses from anywhere while giving employees the flexibility to use their own devices and even work remotely.

"SignEasy is one of the most-loved, ridiculously easy-to-use, and secure e-signature solutions for iPhone and iPad," said Sunil Patro, Founder and CEO at SignEasy. "We are excited to become an Apple mobility partner and introduce our latest designs and features to ensure a best-in-class experience on iOS. Apple devices are best for business customers and the security of iOS strengthens our mission to transform how people around the world sign and send documents."

In addition to design and user experience enhancements across the board for business customers, SignEasy brings support for key new features of iOS 13 and iPadOS including:

Dark Mode - A system-wide Dark Mode option gives users of the already easy-on-the-eyes app a welcome break from the blue light display. Darker backgrounds also help conserve battery power which helps customers on the go.

- A system-wide Dark Mode option gives users of the already easy-on-the-eyes app a welcome break from the blue light display. Darker backgrounds also help conserve battery power which helps customers on the go. Built-in Document Scanning - SignEasy leverages the Vision framework to offer users a handy in-app document scanner, which can lift documents out of the physical world and onto an iPhone or iPad with a single snap. Take a photo of each page and the app will convert the scan into a PDF that can be used immediately in SignEasy.

Built-in Document Scanning - SignEasy leverages the Vision framework to offer users a handy in-app document scanner, which can lift documents out of the physical world and onto an iPhone or iPad with a single snap. Take a photo of each page and the app will convert the scan into a PDF that can be used immediately in SignEasy.

Multiple Window Support - SignEasy users on iPad can now sign, track, and send documents while cross-referencing a past contract or agreement with multi-window support.

- SignEasy users on iPad can now sign, track, and send documents while cross-referencing a past contract or agreement with multi-window support. Dynamic Type - Without users needing to do any extra work, SignEasy adapts to the font size that has been set on iPhone or iPad in iOS settings, creating an even more seamless experience for processing document workflows.

SignEasy eSignature API

SignEasy continues to innovate on its robust API platform by making it easier and more powerful for developers of third-party apps to build seamless document signing experiences into their apps. Developers can integrate simple blocks of code into their website or application to allow native document completion and signing, or to send them out for signature to one or more signers. Recently, it added the ability to fetch and merge information from other data systems into the pre-configured document fields before preparing the document for signature. This API enhancement enables SignEasy to work more closely with other Apple mobility partners to build more comprehensive solutions to sign or send documents for signatures within their solutions natively.

For more information on pricing, documentation, or to request access to the platform, visit https://signeasy.com/api/ .

SignEasy is available as a free download from the App Store .

About SignEasy

SignEasy is the easiest way to sign and send documents electronically from a phone, tablet and computer. Over 120,000 customers and 30,000 companies from 150 countries trust SignEasy to shorten contract turnaround times, close deals faster, save costs, and improve customer experience by eliminating the print-scan-fax routine for paperwork. It integrates with many popular productivity and business applications like G-Suite, Office 365, Dropbox, Box and Email apps. SignEasy serves a wide variety of customers from professionals, small and medium businesses, to growing and large enterprises like Equinix, Rappi, Sono Motors, Intertrust, Oasis Petroleum and Aruba bank. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dallas with an office in Bangalore, India, SignEasy has over 6 million downloads, is consistently ranked among the top 100 grossing business apps and rated as #1 in customer satisfaction for eSignature solutions on leading software review sites. SignEasy is proud to be an Apple mobility partner.

