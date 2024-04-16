Signeasy introduces smart AI Assistant for easier contract management

Embrace efficiency, precision, and speed with Signeasy AI

DALLAS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signeasy, the leading eSignature and contract management platform, today announced an exciting leap forward with the public beta release of its AI-powered features. With capabilities like Key Terms Extraction, AI Summary, and Smart Q&A, this launch promises to transform the traditionally tedious contract review process into a swift, seamless experience, saving businesses significant time and resources.

Signeasy AI transforms the way we review contracts with Key Terms Extraction, AI Summary, Smart Q&A, and more. Post this Embrace efficiency, precision, and speed with Signeasy AI.

"With the debut of these AI capabilities, we're not just enhancing productivity; we're changing how people look at and interact with contracts," said Sudeep Shukla, Head of AI and New Initiatives at Signeasy. "Imagine cutting 30 minutes off each contract review. The cumulative impact on efficiency and decision-making is monumental."

Signeasy AI key features include:

Key Terms Extraction: Navigate contracts with ease by pinpointing critical information and avoiding complex legalese.

AI Summary: Get a concise, AI-powered overview of your contracts, ensuring you're always informed and never overwhelmed.

Smart Q&A: Receive instant clarity on contract queries and fast-track your review process.

"These tools are just the beginning," Sudeep continued. "We're at the forefront of a new era in contract management, exploring the vast potential of AI to not only streamline but also fundamentally innovate the entire contract lifecycle. We have exciting things lined up in our AI roadmap."

Empowering businesses with Signeasy AI:

Efficiency: Slash review times and free up valuable resources for what matters most.

Accuracy: Eliminate human error and ensure contract clarity for confident decision-making.

Scalability: Manage an ever-increasing contract volume with ease, supporting your growth every step of the way.

Lightning-Fast Decisions: Gain immediate access to crucial contract insights, enabling faster, smarter business choices.

Early adopters are raving about Signeasy's AI features:

"This technology is capable of making complex contract negotiations much more manageable, allowing businesses to focus on the big picture," said Vijay Rayapati, Founder and CEO at Atomicwork.

"The Smart Q&A feature could simplify the often daunting task of understanding legal documents," shared Kintan Brahmbhatt, Founder and CEO of Olto. "It's user-friendly and incredibly powerful."

"Imagine an AI that summarizes contracts for you in a jiffy before you sign, then drills down to specifics on request. Signeasy's AI does just that, saving review time while ensuring informed decisions," said Thiyagarajan M (Rajan), Managing Partner at Upekkha.

Signeasy AI is now available in Public Beta

Signeasy leverages Azure Open AI in partnership with Microsoft to power these cutting-edge AI features. As of today, the AI functionalities are available in beta for all Business and Business Plus plan customers.

For more information, visit www.signeasy.com/ai.

About Signeasy

Signeasy is a leading contract management platform to sign, send, and manage critical business contracts. 48,000 companies in over 100 countries use Signeasy to simplify paperwork and increase efficiency across departments like Sales, HR, Finance, Operations, etc. It provides features like document tracking, templates, in-depth usage analytics, multi-admin, and more, combined with industry-grade security and compliance. Signeasy has been a recommended Google Workspace App for two consecutive years and integrates seamlessly with HubSpot and Office 365. Signeasy is highly rated on customer satisfaction and product innovation by independent software review sites and industry analysts, and its mobile apps consistently rank among the top 100 business apps on App Stores.

To know more, visit www.signeasy.com.

CONTACT: Dhivya Venkatesan, [email protected]

SOURCE Signeasy