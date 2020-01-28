SignEasy Named DTM Innovator by Aragon Research Globe

SignEasy offers a mobile-first approach and intuitive interface, in addition to a recently-enhanced API that offers in-depth documentation, a turnkey implementation process, and competitive pricing. SignEasy's standout features offer the ability for companies to integrate powerful eSigning features into their existing platforms, public document links to collect signatures from multiple people, an integration with Microsoft Teams, support for 24 languages, in-person and offline signing for mobile, and biometric fingerprint authentication and Face ID.

SignEasy recently launched its G Suite Add-on for Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Drive, deepening the company's integration with Google Cloud. The SignEasy app for iOS also supports many of the latest features of iOS 13 including Dark Mode, Multi-Window for iPad, and in-app document scanning.

"We are humbled to again be identified as an Innovator in the DTM space," said Sunil Patro, Founder & CEO of SignEasy. "As a team, we are always innovating with new features, APIs and integrations, and are proactively listening and adapting the product to our customers' unique needs. Innovation is part of our culture and we have huge ambitions for 2020 and beyond."

"The DTM market is continuing to grow because there's still a large demand to reduce paper-based processes," said Jim Lundy, CEO & Lead Analyst for Aragon Research Globe. "DTM providers like SignEasy are enabling a seamless experience that makes it easy for businesses to digitize transactions."

SignEasy was recently named an Apple mobility partner, and joins a hand-picked group of software providers that are acclaimed for their exceptional workflow solutions, design and user experience, and support for the iOS platform. This mobility partnership follows a long history of recognition from Apple, such as making the list of "Best Business Apps" on the App Store, being featured as "App of the Day" in 151 countries, and appearing on devices in Apple retail stores and in Apple TV commercials.

Download the full report here .

About SignEasy

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dallas with an office in Bangalore, SignEasy is the leading eSignature solution for businesses and professionals worldwide. More than 130,000 customers from 150 countries trust SignEasy's easy-to-use and secure solution to shorten contract turnaround times, close deals faster, improve their customer experience, and reduce their environmental impact. SignEasy integrates with many popular productivity and business applications like G Suite, Office 365, Dropbox, and Box, as well as leading email providers like Outlook and Gmail. SignEasy was an official launch partner for Google Cloud's new G Suite Add-on framework, is an Apple mobility partner, and was named a Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Innovator by leading analyst firm Aragon Research Globe. SignEasy's app for iOS and Android has been downloaded more than 6 million times, regularly ranks among the top 100 grossing business apps on the App Store, and is consistently rated #1 in customer satisfaction for SMB eSignature solutions by leading software review sites.

* Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

Media contacts:

Monica Perez

M: 786-223-4081

monica.perez@signeasy.com

Ted Miller

M: 305-331-8334

ted.miller@signeasy.com

SOURCE SignEasy

Related Links

https://signeasy.com

