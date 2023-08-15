Signed, Sealed, and Authenticated - How SWAU's Exclusive Celebrity Autograph Signings Have Taken the Industry by Storm

The Premier Autograph Company is Securing Exclusive Signings with Some of the Biggest Celebrities in the World to Bring Fans One-of-a-Kind Collectibles

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past decade, the sports memorabilia and autograph industry has exploded to an astounding 35 billion dollars per year and is projected to rise to $227 billion by 2032. Naturally, the celebrity autograph and memorabilia industry is following suit with some of the world's biggest talent taking on signings and events with various companies. SWAU, the Houston-based entertainment and celebrity autograph company is setting the bar high by securing exclusive signings with some of Hollywood's most notable names including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Kiera Knightley, and many more.

SWAU works with the biggest celebrities and the largest events in the world offering private autograph signings, autograph authentication and verification, and exclusive celebrity event bookings. Taking the industry by storm, SWAU has proudly signed on as the exclusive autograph partner of Reed Exhibitions, providing autograph services at ReedPop shows including New York Comic Con and C2E2.

Fans from all around the world have come to rely on SWAU for up-to-date signing opportunities with their favorite celebrities including but not limited to Robert Downey Jr., Ewan McGregor, Chris Evans, Natalie Portman, Kiera Knightley, Tom Hiddleston, and Chris Pratt. Furthermore, this rising industry is providing a unique opportunity for celebrities to supplement their income from film and television whilst connecting with their fanbase in an intimate setting.

Autographs vary in price from celebrity to celebrity, and personalizations, character names, and quotes come at an added cost for fans who desire a customized piece of memorabilia. Similar to the sports industry, these celebrity autographs have become incredibly valuable in the marketplace, and depending on who the celebrity is, they significantly appreciate over time.

"In a few short years we have brought millions of fans closer to their favorite celebrities than ever before. We are just getting started, and we can't wait to share what's coming up." – Mike Tanski, CEO

Through proof of concept, dedication to authenticity, and unwavering commitment to community, SWAU's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as fans around the world flock to signing events to get their hands on a one-of-a-kind piece.

To learn more about SWAU and review upcoming signings, please visit: https://swau.com/

About SWAU

SWAU is an entertainment and celebrity autograph company based out of Houston, Texas. Founded in 2020, SWAU offers private autograph signings, autograph authentication and verification, and celebrity event bookings for comic cons and public appearances across the world. SWAU is the current exclusive autograph partner of Reed Exhibitions, providing autograph services at ReedPop shows including New York Comic Con and C2E2. Past private signing clients include Robert Downey, Jr., Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Tom Hiddleston, Ewan McGregor, and Hayden Christensen, among others.

