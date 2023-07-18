Signet Expands Its First Fine Jewelry Rental Program with Zales and Rocksbox

Consumers in 50 markets can impress while they enjoy the try-before-you-buy experience

AKRON, Ohio, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet") (NYSE: SIG), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, today announced the expanded rollout of a new fine jewelry rental program for special occasions and weddings through a partnership of two of its leading banners, Zales, the Diamond Store, and Rocksbox, the premier jewelry rental service. For the first time across its banners, Signet is offering consumers the opportunity to enjoy a fine jewelry experience through its innovative rental service.

This new rental program, available by appointment exclusively at select Zales stores, is tailored to provide an affordable fine jewelry option for special occasions for renters including brides, wedding parties, and those looking to make a statement for special occasions, celebrations, and more. Using Rocksbox rental technology, customers will be able to try a range of luxury jewelry options before purchasing a piece for their personal collection. The Zales x Rocksbox Fine Jewelry Rental program has its own assortment -- designed exclusively for rental -- expertly fashioned in 10K white gold and handset with lab-created diamonds. There is also a digital look book that enables customers to browse the jewelry assortment online ahead of their appointment.

"At Zales, we continually look for ways to innovate and connect with our customers and enhance our service offerings. The Zales x Rocksbox Fine Jewelry Rental program is a milestone launch as we come together with Rocksbox to offer customers a try-before-you-buy rental experience coupled with the fine jewelry that our Statement Maker customers have come to expect from Zales, offering them additional opportunities to fully express themselves and capture their dream look. This pilot program is also a part of our overall strategy to evolve our customers' personalized shopping experiences," noted Kecia Caffie, President, Zales.

"Through our new partnership with Zales, we are excited to make the joy of fine jewelry accessible nationwide through a unique in-store rental experience. We've combined our 10-plus years of expertise in rental with the strength of the Zales brand and assortment, offering the Zales customer a brand-new option for dressing for events and occasions," commented Allison Vigil, President, Rocksbox.

The Zales x Rocksbox Fine Jewelry Rental Program is now available at 50 Zales stores nationwide and is powered by Rocksbox's rental expertise. The exclusive collection of 36 pieces includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Customers can rent jewelry for 14 days for 5% of the purchase price. They also have the option to purchase anything they rent and can apply the associated rental fee to purchase the item. The purchase price range of the rental jewelry is $1,000 to $10,000. The full rental product line may be viewed here: https://www.zales.com/jewelry-rental.

About Zales

Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing known for its style-focused fine jewelry assortment for statement-making bridal and gifting customers. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on Facebook® ( http://www.facebook.com/Zales ), Twitter® ( www.twitter.com/ZalesJewelers ) , YouTube® ( https://www.youtube.com/Zales ), Pinterest® ( www.pinterest.com/ZalesJewelers ) and Instagram® ( www.instagram.com/ZalesJewelers ).

About Rocksbox

Rocksbox was founded in 2012 with the mission to inspire self-love and transform the way customers discover and buy jewelry. Rocksbox is a membership-based jewelry rental and try-before-you-buy service offering members the opportunity to borrow from an assortment of high-quality jewelry, with access to exclusive styles and top looks from designer brands. Rocksbox is a proud member of Signet Jewelers Limited brands. www.rocksbox.com

