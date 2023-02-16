SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2023 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its fourth quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.

The call details are:

United States Toll-Free: +1 844 200 6205

United States Toll/International: +1 646 904 5544

Access Code: 677672

To pre-register for this call, use the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=3e81ed21&confId=46003

Investors:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media:

Colleen Rooney

Chief Communications & ESG Officer

+1 330 668 5932

[email protected]

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.