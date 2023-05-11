SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2024 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its first quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com

The call details are:

United States Toll-Free: +1 833 470 1428

United States Toll/International: +1 929 526 1599

Access Code: 228289

To pre-register for this call, use the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=e52c4335&confId=50262

Investors:
Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media:
Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer                 
+1 330 668 5932
[email protected]

