SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its second quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in: +1 888 259 6580

International Dial-in: +1 206 962 3782

To pre-register for this call, use the following link:

https://emportal.ink/43Hk6my

Investors:

Rob Ballew

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 336 202 1203

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media:

Colleen Rooney

Chief Communications & ESG Officer

+1 330 668 5932

[email protected].com

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.