SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
03 Aug, 2023, 07:30 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its second quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.
The call details are:
Toll Free US Dial-in: +1 888 259 6580
International Dial-in: +1 206 962 3782
To pre-register for this call, use the following link:
Investors:
Rob Ballew
SVP, Investor Relations
+1 336 202 1203
[email protected]
Investor Relations
[email protected]
Media:
Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer
+1 330 668 5932
[email protected].com
SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.
