Signet Jewelers Enables Safe Shopping with Debut of New Love Takes Care® Safety Program and Expanded eCommerce Options

"It's our responsibility to provide our customers and employees with the safe environments they expect, and we'll stop at nothing to earn and keep their trust," said Jamie Singleton, President, Kay Jewelers, Zales and Peoples. "The world wants to beat COVID-19 – and until that happens, we're adhering to strict health and cleaning protocols in our Love Takes Care® safety program."

As of today, Signet has safely reopened most of its Kay, Jared, Zales, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda stores using its Love Takes Care® program.

Love Takes Care® underscores commitment to safety

Since temporarily closing stores in late March to reduce risk of virus spread, the company has been developing its Love Takes Care® program and updating it regularly as new information and hyper-local data emerge. The program addresses:

Cleanliness protocols – Signet's stores have always upheld strict cleaning protocols, but in consultation with Cleveland Clinic, Love Takes Care ® established new, more robust standards, recommended cleaning supplies, and increased frequency on a scheduled rotation. It also requires that additional surfaces such as jewelry tools and machinery be sanitized regularly. Signet's reopened stores receive in-depth multiple cleanings daily.

Face coverings – in line with guidance from Cleveland Clinic, Signet last week extended its face-mask requirement that had applied to employees to include customers, too. With customers' convenience in mind, stores are stocked with disposable masks; for customers who do not have a mask with them, store employees will offer them one to wear. Also new as of this month, employees can obtain face shields if they'd like one as an added layer of protection.

The jewelry try-on process – Each time a customer is offered a ring, necklace, earring or another piece of jewelry to try on, the employee first cleans it with alcohol wipes before providing it to the customer, and again, once they're done.

Ear piercings –The company's Piercing Pagoda brand and those Kay stores participating in piercing have added new steps to its multi-step piercing safety checklist, such as conducting a customer health assessment and temperature check before a piercing, requiring employees to wear a mandatory face shield while piercing in addition to mandatory mask for both parties, and adding additional cleaning measures throughout the process. Appointments are now spaced 30 minutes apart.

Employee training – To ensure consistent best practices across stores, store employees undergo mandatory training to carry out safety and health measures including sanitizing surfaces on a frequent basis. They also are trained on advising customers on safety rules and guidelines.

As a preventative measure for employees, staff have been and continue to be required to complete a symptom screening and a temperature check before each shift.

New online shopping options, curbside pickup

To provide customers with greater flexibility to shop where and how they'd like, Signet continues to unveil new options for browsing, shopping and pick-up.

During the pandemic, Signet's brands have connected with more than 53 million customers via chat, social media, phone and email and held more than 270,000 virtual appointments. On its brand websites, customers can talk to their trusted jewelry consultant via online chat, an instant "Live Advice" virtual connection or by booking a virtual appointment with their locally based jeweler. Signet continues to innovate its service options to meet customers wherever they are physically located in other ways, such as holding educational experiences on social media. The company's virtual service is available 9 am EST to 9 pm PST, seven days a week, in both English and in Spanish.

All stores now offer a safe pick-up option – Curbside Concierge – for people who are purchasing an item from a store. The customer can schedule Curbside Concierge appointments by phone or online, and at that time they will receive a secret password to complete the transaction securely. The company has completed more than 31,000 Curbside Concierge pick-ups to date.

