Signet Jewelers Presents Check Totaling Nearly $8.2 Million to Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Signet's tradition of supporting the St. Jude mission of helping children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases spans 24 years, raising nearly $97 million to date.

This year's donation also completes Signet's $50 million commitment to fund the construction of the KAY Research & Care Center

AKRON, Ohio, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced that it raised nearly $8.2 million to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® during 2022. This latest contribution is Signet's largest donation to St. Jude in its history and increases the amount that Signet has raised for St. Jude over the last 24 years to nearly $97 million. Signet raised the money year-round in four ways - by donating proceeds from the annual sale of plush puppies and bears at its stores, inspiring customers to donate money at the register and online, supporting the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend® and inspiring team members to make personal donations.

This year's donation of $8.2 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® completes Signet Jewelers' $50 million commitment to fund the construction of the KAY Research & Care Center – three years earlier than anticipated. The Center plays a crucial role in helping St. Jude advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric diseases through research and treatment.

"At Signet, we're passionate about supporting St. Jude in its critical mission to help children fight cancer and other life-threatening diseases – and so are our employees and customers. We see our purpose of Inspiring Love realized, knowing that we're making a real difference for St. Jude and providing vital support for patients and families battling bravely every day," said Virginia C. Drosos, CEO of Signet Jewelers. "We are also proud that our contribution this year completes our funding of the hospital's $50 million KAY Research & Care Center – three years earlier than anticipated. The Center plays a crucial role in helping St. Jude advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric diseases through research and treatment."

The KAY Research and Care Center opened in 2015 on the St. Jude campus in Memphis and is dedicated to scientific research, education, global collaboration, patient care and treatment.

"For more than two decades, the incredible generosity of our friends at Signet Jewelers has had an impact on the patients of St. Jude at every step of their journey — from the registration desk in the Patient Care Center to the KAY Research & Care Center to meals and community served up in KAY Kafe," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We are awed by the compassion of Signet employees and customers, whose support plays a critical role in ensuring St. Jude continues to provide patient families with world-class care while continuing to find cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

Signet aligns its 2030 sustainability efforts with its Three Loves: Love for All People, Love for Our Team and Love for Our Planet and Products. In support of Love for All People, Signet has helped fund several spaces and facilities at St. Jude. In addition to the KAY Research and Care Center, Signet has supported the KAY Kafe and KAY Family Porch and was the lead sponsor of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital & Washington University Pediatric Cancer Genome Project. In June 2022, St. Jude honored Signet with its Partner of the Year Award.

Beyond the company's fundraising support, Signet's over 26,000 North American team members proudly bring to life Signet's purpose, Inspiring Love for St Jude, for patients and families as they educate and engage customers in the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children®. In turn, the impact by Signet customers shows through their purchases of plush and give-at-the-register donations in Signet's KAY Jewelers, Jared, Zales and Banter by Piercing Pagoda stores and e-commerce sites. As team members convey the importance of supporting the kids and families of St. Jude to customers, they also enthusiastically contribute to the company's employee-giving campaign.

The support of Signet Jewelers helps St. Jude continue to uphold its promise that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food –so they can focus on helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

ABOUT ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

ABOUT SIGNET JEWELERS

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet is a Great Place to Work –Certified™ company and has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for five consecutive years. Signet operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of KAY Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, JamesAllen.com, Blue Nile, Peoples, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, and the jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.banter.com, www.diamondsdirect.com, www.jamesallen.com, www.bluenile.com, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, and www.rocksbox.com.

