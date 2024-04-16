SIGNET JEWELERS RAISES RECORD-BREAKING $8.75M BENEFITING ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL®

Donation represents Signet's largest single-year fundraising total

Signet's tradition of supporting the St. Jude mission of helping children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases spans 25 years

Over the past 25 years, Signet and its jewelry customers have raised more than $100 million for St. Jude and in October, announced new commitment to raise an additional $100 million

AKRON, Ohio, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, which includes KAY Jewelers, Zales, Jared and Banter by Piercing Pagoda, announced today it has raised $8.75 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in connection with its previously announced commitment to raise $100 million.

This record-breaking contribution is Signet's largest one-time donation to St. Jude yet and represents the highest amount Signet has ever raised in one year for St. Jude.

Signet raised the money in three ways – by donating proceeds from the annual sale of plush puppies and bears at its stores, inspiring customers to donate money at the register and on-line, and team member and corporate support through activities like St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend, the largest single-day fundraiser for St. Jude. Signet's over 26,000 North American team members proudly support the work with St. Jude.

"I'm so proud of our team members and thankful for our customers for enabling us to make another record-breaking contribution as we hit the ground running to tackle our commitment of raising another $100 million for St. Jude," said Virginia C. Drosos, CEO of Signet Jewelers. "Guided by our purpose of Inspiring Love, we will continue to fight for a world in which no child dies in the dawn of life."

When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and they won't stop until no child dies from cancer. Today's contribution, and Signet's $100 million commitment overall, will help increase survival rates even more, as well as further increase survivorship around the world.

Today's contribution will also support patients in living a full life after surviving childhood cancer through ongoing research and care through the After Completion of Therapy Clinic and St. Jude LIFE Study Program. The St. Jude LIFE Study program is an unprecedented research study aimed at increasing survivorship and also helping cancer survivors to thrive.

"We are deeply grateful for the incredible support from our longtime friends at Signet, who are not only helping save lives today but providing a lifetime of possibilities for generations to come," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Signet's commitment to bringing hope and healing to children and families faced with cancer and other life-threatening diseases is so inspiring. We are so excited about what we can achieve together to help children across the globe survive and thrive."

In October, Signet celebrated raising more than $100 million throughout its 25-year partnership with St. Jude and committed to raising another $100 million.

ABOUT SIGNET JEWELERS

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet is a Great Place to Work –Certified™ company. Signet operates approximately 2,700 stores primarily under the name brands of KAY Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile, JamesAllen.com, Peoples, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, and the jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.banter.com, www.diamondsdirect.com, www.jamesallen.com, www.bluenile.com, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, and www.rocksbox.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Media:

Katie Spencer

[email protected]

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.